fox56news.com
Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?
(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus. The suspect was arrested on a warrant early Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A criminal...
Payden Hinkle’s forecast: Mild and Dry for New Year’s Day
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – If you are heading out to any New Year’s Eve festivities tonight, most of us will be dry with an isolated shower or sprinkle early. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 40’s across central Kentucky. New Year’s Day looks mild and...
Hunt of a lifetime: Elk population thrives in Southwest Virginia to allow lottery hunt
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Six hunters in Southwest Virginia were given the chance to claim a prize few can boast in the Commonwealth – a mature bull elk. In October, the hunters participated in the first elk hunt in the Elk Management Zone (EMZ) located in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.
Kentucky weather forecast: Rain ramps up into the holiday weekend
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — After record-setting warmth across the area today, clouds continue to thicken up Friday night as rain becomes likely Saturday morning with a cold front and wave of low-pressure working through the state. Rain at times will be heavy with a few storms trying to...
Arizona attorney general recount affirms Democratic win in razor-thin race
The razor-thin Arizona attorney general race tightened even further on Thursday following an automatic recount, but the results pave the way for the Democratic candidate to be certified as the winner. Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast...
