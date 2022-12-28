Luka Doncic scores 60 as Mavericks beat Knicks 126-121

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates scoring the game tying basket in front of teammate Christian Wood (35) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The Mavericks won in overtime 126-121. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining.

The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic’s career high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar had his seventh triple-double of the season.

The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, both marks matching their season bests.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points for the Knicks, who lost a fourth consecutive game.

Jalen Brunson missed the game with a hip injury, unable to play in what would have been his return to Dallas.

NUGGETS 113, KINGS 106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Nuggets rallied for their fifth straight win.

Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference.

Porter’s 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play, and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before the shot clock expired.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won eight of their last nine games.

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and Kevin Huerter added 11 for the Kings, who have lost three of four games to open a six-game homestand.

SUNS 125, GRIZZLIES 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, powering Phoenix to the road win.

Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall.

Eight Suns scored in double figures, helping the team stop a three-game slide. Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and six assists.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 34 points. Desmond Bane was the only other Memphis player in double figures with 14 before Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins cleared his bench midway through the fourth quarter.

WIZARDS 116, 76ERS 111

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, and Washington stopped Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden. The 76ers cut a 16-point deficit to one late in the game but couldn’t overtake Washington.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal scored 19 points before missing the final 4:17 with what coach Wes Unseld Jr. described as left hamstring soreness.

CELTICS 126, ROCKETS 102

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked Boston to its third straight win.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds, and Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 11 points.

Jalen Green scored 28 and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who snapped a five-game losing streak in Chicago on Monday.

Boston led 65-62 midway through the third quarter when Brown got the ball to the left of the basket and Porter came across the top of him with an emphatic shot block that sent the ball flying into Brown’s face. The Celtics All-Star went to the ground, and Porter apologetically came over to check on him.

The play was ruled a flagrant foul; Brown hit both free throws to make it 67-62. The Rockets never got closer than five points after that sequence.

Interim Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.

LAKERS 129, MAGIC 110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Lakers stopped a four-game slide,.

James also had seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. The four-time NBA MVP had scored at least 30 points in each of his last seven games.

Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who shot 54.4% from the field. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in a reserve role.

Markelle Fultz led Orlando with 16 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. each had 15.

Orlando had won eight of nine.

WARRIORS 110, HORNETS 105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson had 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, sending Golden State to the win.

Thompson went 5 for 12 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

In one flashy sequence, Kuminga had a steal one possession and then a defensive rebound and go-ahead dunk moments later on the other end. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds.

Jordan Poole had 24 points and six assists for Golden State.

LaMelo Bell had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which lost 124-113 at Portland on Monday. Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Mason Plumlee grabbed 13 rebounds.

THUNDER 130, SPURS 114

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Thunder to the victory.

Oklahoma went 4-3 on a season-high, seven-game homestand.

Mike Muscala, pressed into extended action due to an early injury to starting forward Aleksej Pokusevski, scored 19 points. Tre Mann had 17 and rookie Jalen Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Devin Vassell scored 20 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson had 19 despite battling low back tightness and added 19.

Official Jenna Schroeder issued two quick technical fouls and ejected San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich with 11:13 left in the second quarter, after Popovich yelled “Do your job!” and other things at her. Assistant coach Brett Brown led the Spurs’ bench the rest of the game.

CLIPPERS 124, RAPTORS 113

TORONTO (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, and the Clippers won for the seventh time in nine games.

Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Reggie Jackson scored 20 points.

Norman Powell scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 15 as the two members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team returned to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leonard played in Toronto for the first time since Dec. 11, 2019, when he received his championship ring. Fans cheered when he was introduced before tipoff.

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, topping 25 for the career-high fifth straight game, and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors’ home losing streak reached four.

PACERS 129, HAWKS 114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, leading Indiana to the win.

Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season.

The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18.

John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without injured starters De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela. Trae Young had 22 points and 10 assists.

