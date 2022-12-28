WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Reunites With Drake After Clippers vs. Raptors Game

In just his second game back in Toronto after winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard came away with another victory. The two-time Finals MVP is now 5-0 vs. Toronto since joining the Clippers, and has done well to facilitate out of the double teams he regularly faces against his former team.

In this latest contest, Leonard finished with 15 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, and came away with another victory. The Clippers continue to perform well with Kawhi in the lineup, and got a solid win vs. a motivated Raptors team.

After Tuesday night's game, Kawhi Leonard reunited with his old friend Drake, and the video was posted to Twitter by the LA Clippers:

One of the biggest music artists in the world, Drake is also an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors. He and Leonard were close friends during that 2018-19 season, so it was cool to see them reconnect after this game. While it was just one year, that 2019 season will always be special to the people of Canada, and Kawhi Leonard will always be a legend to Toronto Raptors fans.

Now a member of the Clippers, Leonard is still trying to deliver the same success he brought to the Raptors. It has yet to happen in his first few seasons, but the Clippers feel good about the group they have, so perhaps this is the year.