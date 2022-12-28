Carmi officer makes young boy smile with police tour
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many memories were made Tuesday evening in White County. Officer Grider of the Carmi Police Department made a young boy very happy as he gave him a complete tour of their cruiser.
Officers say the boy was fascinated by anything and everything police related.
“Carmi Police had a visitor tonight,” the police department posted online. “This young man loves anything Police! So Officer Grider got a chance to show him the truck, lights and new PD! Thanks for allowing us to share! “
Photos show the boy happily standing inside the police truck and waving around a pair of handcuffs outdoors.
