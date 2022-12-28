Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spokane city crews scramble to keep up with winter road damage
(The Center Square) – Spokane Public Works teams have already completed three full-city plows since early November that involved more than 10,000 lane miles. Now they are scrambling to fill potholes left behind by a series of winter storms. “Infrastructure and maintenance are things people don’t really think about until there is a problem,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist in a statement. “The last six weeks has really highlighted the many improvements that have been made over time and how our team and systems...
FOX 28 Spokane
Minivan slides off embankment on Buckeye, stopped by trees
SPOKANE, Wash. – A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River. The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported...
FOX 28 Spokane
After weeks of clearing snow, Spokane crews are now keeping busy filling potholes
SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane Public Works teams have been put to the test this winter. For the last several weeks, crews have been busy clearing snow and ice from roads, including three full-city plows maintaining more than 10,000 lane miles. With warmer and wet weather this week, crews are now busy handling a scourge of potholes.
Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
Truck fire blocking right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi truck fire is currently blocking the right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on the Sunset Hill. Emergency crews are on the scene. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Drivers should expect delays and...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
FOX 11 and 41
The ‘Flightmare’ continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown… triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is...
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
inlander.com
I Saw You
"I WILL HONOR CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART...." "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me." A personal thank you of deep gratitude to the kindly old woman with a magical bird who when I was counting my last few dollars for Christmas at the check out line paid for my gifts for Christmas for my family and handed me the change from the 100 dollar bill. It was the most moving kindness I have seen in years. Merry Christmas and Thank you. I promised to light you a Candle at Church and I will at St. Als at Gonzaga. Sending love.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane families impacted by Southwest Airlines travel nightmares
SPOKANE, Wash. – People nationwide have felt the impacts of Southwest Airlines canceling thousands of flights over the last several days, scrambling to patch together travel plans to get home after the holidays or to try and save their vacations. Amy Barragan, her husband and their two boys are...
‘It’s devastating’: Frozen pipes burst, causing damage to Stevens Elementary classrooms
Teachers at Stevens Elementary are without their classroom staples, but the community is banding together in hopes of getting all of their belongings replaced.
Southwest delays, cancellations affect travelers out of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines passengers who’ve faced days of delays and cancellations, including at Spokane International Airport. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights on Tuesday, including 70% of flights out of Spokane. An employee told 4 News Now that on an average day, about 11 Southwest flights leave through Spokane International Airport....
FOX 28 Spokane
Westbound I-90 fully blocked west of Spokane Street interchange
POST FALLS, Idaho – A crash involving a truck and a Post Falls Police Department vehicle is at the center of the closure of westbound I-90 in and west of Post Falls. Bullet holes can be seen along the side of the truck, which appears to have driven over the police vehicle.
KXLY
A short break before the next storm – Matt
We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region
SPOKANE Wash. — Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Semi-truck fire backs up eastbound traffic on I-90, driver struck while exiting cab
SPOKANE, Wash. – A semi-truck fire has caused significant backup for eastbound traffic on the I-90, just past the Finch Arboretum. While the truck driver was exiting the cab, he was struck another vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The fire...
KXLY
Clouds and cool today, more snow Thursday afternoon – Mark
Temps in the 30’s with light snow Thursday afternoon/evening and then more showers for Friday. It’ll be dry for the weekend with New Year’s starting off with average temperatures and cloudy. Plan your day. The day will be cloudy and cool with less wind this afternoon. The...
Idaho Transportation Department looking for a specialist to help contain oil leak in lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A specialized contractor is being sought to stop oil leaking from sunken construction equipment at Higgens Point, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Idaho Transportation Department is working with the Department of Environmental Quality "to implement a quick and minimally...
Comments / 1