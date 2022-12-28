Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Dave Roberts drops a truth bomb on possible Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacement
The Los Angeles Dodgers still do not have a clear Cody Bellinger replacement in centerfield. Players such as Chris Taylor, James Outman, and Trayce Thompson have been listed as potential centerfield options for 2023. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts previously got brutally honest on Thompson, per Jeff J. Snider of si.com. “Trayce is a high character […] The post Dave Roberts drops a truth bomb on possible Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Sean Murphy to 6-year contract extension
ATLANTA — Newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy has agreed to a six-year, $73 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract will keep Murphy under team control until 2029, when he will have a $15 million player option for that season, which would make the overall contract valued at $88 million over seven years.
RUMOR: Dodgers next move after quiet free agency, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Sean Murphy drops inspiring take that will fire up Braves fans
The Atlanta Braves recently signed C Sean Murphy to a 6-year, $73 million extension. Atlanta has made a habit out of extending young talent, as 6 out of their 8 current starting position players are signed to long-term extensions. Murphy commented on the Braves future after signing his deal, per David O’Brien. “You look at that […] The post Sean Murphy drops inspiring take that will fire up Braves fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider
The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason of work for the most part. They achieved their main goal of re-signing Aaron Judge to a long-term contract, and also made some big splash moves alongside that, such as signing Carlos Rodon, to prove that they are serious World Series contenders in the 2023 season. […] The post Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Caharania of...
Jerry Dipoto’s Mariners ‘championship’ take will catch Julio Rodriguez’s attention
The Seattle Mariners snapped their 20-year playoff drought in 2022. And in 2023, Seattle is looking to reach new heights with young star Julio Rodriguez leading the charge. Mariners’ President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto recently revealed Seattle’s secret for success, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “We’re built...
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Braves News: Jordan Luplow signing, Raisel Iglesias season recap, and more
Late-night moves have been the theme for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, as the latest news from the organization came on Wednesday night after the acquisition of reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers. 35-year-old Luetge was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Indigo Diaz and INF Caleb Durbin. 28-year-old White was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Giants’ chances of Carlos Correa reunion amid Mets uncertainty, revealed
Carlos Correa remains unsigned despite agreeing to terms with two different teams so far in MLB free agency. Recent rumors have suggested that Correa could possibly reunite with the San Francisco Giants despite their previous fallout. However, Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said Correa is focused on a deal “elsewhere at this point,” […] The post Giants’ chances of Carlos Correa reunion amid Mets uncertainty, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diamondbacks land Evan Longoria after Daulton Varsho trade
The Arizona Diamondbacks and 3B Evan Longoria reportedly came to terms on a 1-year deal on Friday, per Jon Heyman. Heyman adds that the contract is worth $4 million plus $1 million in incentives. Longoria, a veteran infielder, joins an Arizona team that has certainly had a busy offseason. The Diamondbacks most recently traded C/OF […] The post Diamondbacks land Evan Longoria after Daulton Varsho trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision
JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it […] The post Cardinals DE JJ Watt drops truth bomb on reason behind retirement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bombshell Nate McMillan resignation report revealed amid Hawks’ disappointing season
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has reportedly “strongly considered” resigning from his post amid the team’s struggles and his alleged beef with superstar guard Trae Young. McMillan is expected to stay with the team and finish the season, though his future beyond this campaign remains uncertain....
2 key Padres players in trade rumors after Xander Bogaerts signing
The San Diego Padres made one of the biggest splashes in free agency, signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280,000 million contract. With Bogaerts now in San Diego, the Padres appear to be willing to trade two high-potential players. While the Padres upgraded their offense with Bogaerts, they reportedly still covert starting pitching. So much […] The post 2 key Padres players in trade rumors after Xander Bogaerts signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman’s Anthony Volpe shortstop take will hype New York fans
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told shortstop Anthony Volpe that he had a chance to take the starting job based on how he performed in spring training, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay said on the Yes Network on Tuesday. “He gets back from a long, long minor league season,” Kay said. “He goes […] The post Brian Cashman’s Anthony Volpe shortstop take will hype New York fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on remaining offseason moves
Despite the exciting news last night of Sean Murphy inking an extension with the team, the Braves have been one of the quieter teams this offseason. They did make the trade to acquire Murphy with the Athletics, but they’ve spent less than $3 million on free agents thus far, and while the team doesn’t have many glaring needs, shortstop and left field could have been upgraded in some capacity.
