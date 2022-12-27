Dallas flight attendant who taped fentanyl to her body before trip enters guilty plea to narcotics charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
wbap.com
Flight Attendant from Dallas Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl
A Mesa Airlines flight attendant from Dallas faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle Fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 41-year old Terese L. White attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with over three pounds of Fentanyl taped to her abdomen on October 4th after flying there from Dallas.
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges
A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego AirportPhoto byBriana Tozour/UnsplashonUnsplash.
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
Two drivers arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and another on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug during an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
Kennedale police, US Marshals name suspect in October murder
Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have named a suspect they’ve been looking for since a man was murdered in October. The victim was gunned down at a car wash near the Kennedale-Arlington line
Suspect arrested in Carlsbad bank robbery
A man who allegedly robbed a Carlsbad bank while out on bail and awaiting sentencing in a separate federal bank fraud case was arrested Friday.
2 teens arrested in East County motel shooting
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of a teenage girl that was found with a gunshot wound in an East County motel room, the El Cajon Police Department announced Friday.
3 killed in possible murder-suicide in Lakeside
An initial call about an assault with a deadly weapon ended with three people being dead inside a Lakeside home, said a Saturday press release by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
wbap.com
Two Men Shot in Northwest Dallas Robbery Attempt, One Dies
(WBAP/KLIF) — One man has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot in a Northwest Dallas robbery attempt. A store clerk and bystander were allegedly shot by 18-year-old Kauren Mayo after a fight in a parking lot on Emerald Street. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died, while the other remains in critical condition.
Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested
COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Armed Robber Stuffs Backpack with Cash, Flees Credit Union Branch
An armed man held up a Mission Federal Credit Union branch in Rancho Bernardo Friday afternoon. The robbery occurred just after 4 p.m. at the branch at 11868 Rancho Bernardo Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The suspect walked in and made contact with a teller. “He...
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
After county suit, family of man fatally beaten at SD jail sues alleged killer
The family of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail filed a lawsuit this week against their loved one's suspected killer.
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
fox4news.com
Shooting in Deep Ellum leaves two people seriously hurt
DALLAS - Dallas police said two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning. Police believe a fight broke out between two groups of men just before 2 a.m. in the area of Main Street and North Crowdus Street. One of...
Flight attendant caught at San Diego airport smuggling 3 pounds of fentanyl taped to body
The off-duty attendant tried to use the "Known Crew Member" line to board the plane but was selected for regular passenger screening instead.
NBC San Diego
Clairemont Dentist Who Closed Practice After NBC 7 Investigation Can Keep Treating Patients on Probation
A Clairemont dentist accused of performing unnecessary root canals and steel crowns on baby teeth has officially been disciplined by the state. The Dental Board of California ruled the pediatric dentist can continue treating patients on probation. Under the terms of his probation, Dr. Khuong Nguyen can work as a...
Human remains discovered at possible Carlsbad homeless encampment
Officers searching for a shoplifting suspect ended up finding human remains instead, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
Comments / 0