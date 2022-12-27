ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man shot, killed north of downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot in a home on Cass Avenue on Dec. 29. Police were called for a shooting at a home on Cass Avenue and found Avant shot in the chest. EMS took Avant to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County

Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton

ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

17-year-old killed on Christmas weekend in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed over the weekend. LaShawn Bell, 17, was found shot on Fall Street between Williams and Richard just before midnight on Christmas Eve. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Lesterville Man Charged

(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
LESTERVILLE, MO
stegenherald.com

Sheriff Looking For Armed-and-Dangerous Man

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of an armed-and-dangerous man — Danny Wesley Brown, 60 (pictured) — wanted for five different felonies that all allegedly occurred Thursday night (12.28.2022) within the county. The department posted the request on its Facebook page.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy