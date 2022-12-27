Read full article on original website
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Man shot, killed north of downtown
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis, was found shot in a home on Cass Avenue on Dec. 29. Police were called for a shooting at a home on Cass Avenue and found Avant shot in the chest. EMS took Avant to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Judge overturns man’s conviction in 2011 St. Louis death
A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective.
Woman accused of trying to rob St. Louis alderman released from jail; he's questioned by police
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman accused of attempting to rob St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley last week said she’s “glad to be home with her family,” the same day Bosley said he was interrogated about the incident for hours by St. Louis police. Bosley, a...
St. Louis alderman says he was questioned by police over claims he was victim of attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — After allegedly falling victim to an attempted carjacking last week, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley (D-3rd Ward) claims he was interrogated for hours by police who called into question statements he made regarding the incident. “This woman tried to insinuate I hit her with my...
Man accused of shooting at car near gas pump in Metro East
A man is behind bars and accused of shooting at a car near a gas pump in St. Clair County.
edglentoday.com
Update: Alton Police Say Shooting Victim Transported To St. Louis Area Hospital
ALTON - At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Chief Jarrett Ford said. "Officers arrived and located one subject who had been shot while inside...
KSDK
Anti-violence advocates look back on deadly year in St. Louis
As of New Year's Eve afternoon, the City of St. Louis had 198 homicides. That's nearly the same as 2021 when 200 people lost their lives to gun violence.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman hurt in motorcycle crash in St. Louis County
Pamela L. Townsend, 46, of Arnold was seriously injured Thursday evening, Dec. 29, in a motorcycle accident on I-55 north of Hwy. 50 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:45 p.m. Townsend was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson XL883N north on the interstate and lost control,...
KSDK
Thursday shooting marks 196th homicide this year in St. Louis City
This year, St. Louis City police reported 196 homicides so far in 2022. About 58% of those cases were solved.
Fatal accident involving police officer in St. Louis City
Thursday morning, emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a police officer in St. Louis City.
1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton
ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
5 years later, police seek new leads in north St. Louis triple murder
ST. LOUIS — Editor's Note: Video featured above is from previous coverage. Five years have passed since Reeba Moore, Dominique Lewis, and Chanice White were gunned down while trying to escape a home invasion in north St. Louis. Time has drifted by but police are still searching for leads to solve this triple murder.
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
KMOV
Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
KMOV
17-year-old killed on Christmas weekend in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed over the weekend. LaShawn Bell, 17, was found shot on Fall Street between Williams and Richard just before midnight on Christmas Eve. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
kfmo.com
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
stegenherald.com
Sheriff Looking For Armed-and-Dangerous Man
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance for the whereabouts of an armed-and-dangerous man — Danny Wesley Brown, 60 (pictured) — wanted for five different felonies that all allegedly occurred Thursday night (12.28.2022) within the county. The department posted the request on its Facebook page.
Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody
One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.
