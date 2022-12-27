Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban
Deion Sander’s four-part Coach Prime documentary on Amazon examines his time as head coach at Jackson State. One of the things examined was the controversy that happened earlier this year between him and Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban basically accused Sanders and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher of using the NIL in the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shares honest feelings on Nick Saban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks place Marquise Goodwin (shoulder, wrist) on IR
The Seattle Seahawks put wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve, one of several roster moves the team made Saturday.
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during Fiesta Bowl broadcast
Robert Griffin III was broadcasting the game of a lifetime when he got the news that his wife was in labor. He bolted out the stadium as quickly as possible.
Comments / 0