Braves sign Sean Murphy to six-year, $73 million deal

ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

The Atlanta Braves have signed standout catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year, $73 million contract, the team announced Tuesday night.

The deal ties Murphy, 28, to Atlanta through the 2028 season. It includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029.

Murphy was acquired earlier this month as part of a three-way trade with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers that saw nine players switch teams overall.

He hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and played Gold Glove-caliber defense last season for Oakland, and was one of the hottest names on the trade mark before Atlanta pulled off the deal two weeks ago.

Before signing the new contract, Murphy was set to reach arbitration for the first time this season and had three years to go until he reached free agency. He'll now make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million annually from 2025 to 2028. He also agreed to donate 1% of his annual salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period. Over the past year, they reached long-term deals with sluggers Austin Riley and Matt Olson , as well as rookie stars Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider .

Atlanta has previously signed outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr . and second baseman Ozzie Albies to similar pacts, ensuring that seven core players are under contract for at least three more seasons -- and often much longer -- with club options that could extend the deals even more.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

