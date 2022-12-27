Read full article on original website
Lily Collins Reveals the Real Way She Got Her 'Emily in Paris' Bangs
Emily in Paris is all about those head-turning looks -- and that includes iconic hairstyles! Lily Collins shared a glimpse behind the curtain of how her character, Emily Cooper, transformed into her new fringed look for season 3. In the first episode of the Netflix series' third season, which dropped...
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Celebrity Snow Bunnies! Ashlee Simpson, Chelsea Handler and More Stars Who Love a Winter Wonderland
Stars on the slopes! Celebrities are getting into the winter spirit by heading to the mountains and channeling their inner snow bunny. Some of your favorite celebs have traveled north for the winter in order to hit the ski slopes, try their hand at snowboarding or curl up by the fire in a mountain cabin. […]
James Corden Reveals He Almost Starred in ‘The Whale’ with Tom Ford Directing
Few movies released in 2022 are as defined by a single actor as “The Whale.” Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name has earned mixed reviews, but the Brendan Fraser’s performance as a 600-pound man has received overwhelming praise. In her IndieWire review of the film, Leila Latif wrote that: “without Brendan Fraser’s innate charm and ability to project gentle sadness through the slightest flicker of his huge blue eyes, ‘The Whale’ wouldn’t have that much else going for it. Faultless performances from Morton and Chau illuminate complicated relationships with Charlie, a man at once lovable,...
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man in Love in ABC's 'The Company You Keep' First Look (Exclusive)
Milo Ventimiglia is going from daddy duty to a con man in love. In ABC's upcoming heist drama, The Company You Keep, the This Is Us star plays Charlie, a suave con man, who unexpectedly falls in love with Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), an undercover CIA agent. Their night of passion unravels a web of complications for the unlikely duo as their paths are unknowingly on a collision course.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song: A Timeline of Their Adorable, Low-Key Relationship
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's romance almost seemed predestined, and the pair have done a solid job of developing their relationship outside of the scrutiny of the public spotlight. Both stars began their Hollywood careers when they were children, and the shared experience of that sort of life seems to...
Megan Fox Says She's Looking for a Girlfriend
Megan Fox is on the hunt for a girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress, who's currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's currently "seeking a girlfriend." In her post, Fox is sitting in a car, wearing a purple furry hat and cleavage-baring top. Fox's...
Inside Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts' Love Story
Al Roker and his wife have been married for over 27 years and are still going strong. While the 68-year-old Today weatherman and the 62-year-old journalist have faced some challenges as of late due to Roker's recent health scares, their love story stands the test of time. Here's a look...
'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed
Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18. In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Sanders' family released a statement advocating for mental health awareness and the pain of their loss.
Selena Gomez Is 'Optimistic' and 'Open to Dating,' Source Says
Selena Gomez is heading into 2023 with a glass-half-full attitude. The 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about her love life in the coming months, a source tells ET. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes several months after...
Barbara Walters, Legendary Journalist and TV Icon, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the legendary Emmy-award winning broadcast journalism pioneer and co-creator of The View, has died. She was 93 years old. ABC News confirmed the news on Friday. No cause of death was given. Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that Walters died on Friday evening at her home in New York.
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'
Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
Kim Kardashian Has a 'Fantasy' About Marrying for the Fourth Time
Kim Kardashian still has hope for a successful marriage. The reality star opened up about her love life on The goop Podcast this week, telling Gwyneth Paltrow that despite her three failed marriages, she still dreams of happily ever after. "I have this fantasy in my head," Kardashian, 42, said,...
Why Cheryl Burke Will Be Crying on New Year's Eve: 'Don't Think It's Because I'm Sad'
Cheryl Burke is ready to turn over a new leaf in 2023. The former Dancing With the Stars pro said she is "so ready to start the next chapter of my life" in a TikTok posted on Wednesday. Burke, 38, finalized her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, 42, in September. “When...
Foo Fighters Will Be a “Different Band Going Forward” Without Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters say they will continue as a “different band going forward” following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Dave Grohl-fronted rock band took to social media on New Year’s Eve to share a heartfelt message about the challenges of 2022 and offer a glimpse into what the future may hold for the group.More from The Hollywood ReporterFoo Fighters Joined by Taylor Hawkins' Son Plus Paul McCartney, Travis Barker at Tribute Concert for Band's Late DrummerParamount+, CBS, MTV to Air Taylor Hawkins London Tribute ConcertFoo Fighters Announce Initial Slate of Superstar Guests for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts “As we say goodbye to...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance
First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have sparked rumors of a relationship since the two performed onstage together for the first time in 2012, but it wasn't until almost a decade later that the duo publically became a couple. The two were longtime friends before they became lovers, which Rocky confirmed by...
'Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Shares Look Inside Christmas With Partner G Flip in Australia
Merry Christmas in the summertime! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause shared a glimpse of her southern hemisphere holiday with partner G Flip. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia!" Stause wrote. "I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘" Stause paired the...
Victoria and David Beckham: A Timeline of Their Lasting Romance
Posh and Becks! The romance between Victoria and David Beckham spans more than two decades and has produced four kids. But when they first met, she was a Spice Girl named Victoria Adams in the early stages of fame and he was a Manchester United soccer star who was rising in the ranks to later become one of the greatest midfielders in the sport.
