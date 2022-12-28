Read full article on original website
Lady Hornets Fall To St. John Neumann
The Wellsboro Varsity Girls Basketball team's struggles continued as they fell 51-32 to St. John Neumann on Thursday, December 29. The Lady Hornets have dropped six of their last seven games since opening the season with a win over rival North Penn-Mansfield. Wellsboro started off by scoring the game's first...
Penn State fans traveling to Rose Bowl
AVOCA, Pa. — Penn State football fans have packed their bags, ready to fly out to California for the Rose Bowl. Newswatch 16 found Penn State fans catching early morning flights on Thursday from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. "It's always for an away game, it's a white out that's...
The Kirkwood Miracle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball is the ultimate team sport and so is family. Horseheads Ernie Kirkwood is one of the most successful Blue Raider players in recent memory. Kirkwood was All-State in high school and was enshrined into Coker College’s Hall of Fame for his play on the diamond. This past year, Ernie and […]
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Pizza shop fire in Shamokin ruled accidental
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident. According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week. The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop. Dozens...
Muncy Township veterinary clinic open today after Wednesday night fire
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy Township veterinary clinic is open today after a fire Wednesday night damaged an outbuilding behind the main clinic. Josh and Amy Phillips, owners of Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220, said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the fire affected building three. The building is behind the main clinic and houses grooming and some of the boarding kennels. The fire broke out in the garage portion of the building. ...
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
Wyoming Area Regional Police Coverage Begins this Weekend
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new regional police force will start servicing multiple communities within Luzerne County this weekend. FOX56's Jake Sarwar, spoke with the incoming Chief earlier on Tuesday. The new police force combines the police departments of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming, West Wyoming, and West...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 24th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 68, of Landingville, passed away Friday, December 23rd, at his residencs with his family by his side. Martin was born in Pottsville, PA on September 27, 1954, a son of the late Hattie (Zimmerman) Luckenbille and Raymond Luckenbill. He was the...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
Lycoming County man facing rape charges
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls. According to police, Stewart Wilson assaulted the girls in Williamsport over the past several years. Both victims went to the police. Then, Wilson confessed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Route 199 reconstruction project in Bradford County continues
BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday. The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in […]
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
