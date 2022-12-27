ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023

If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
US News and World Report

Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy