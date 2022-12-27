Read full article on original website
breezejmu.org
Dukes start off strong in conference play, down Coastal Carolina, 77-56
JMU women’s basketball kicked off its Sun Belt Conference play with a 77-56 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday. The Dukes finished the first quarter with their best foot forward, getting out to an 18-13 lead over the Chanticleers. JMU junior center Kseniia Kozlova, who was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week earlier this week, led the team with four points and a rebound to this juncture.
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Football fans raise thousands for cancer treatment for JMU & Texas football player’s mother
Norfolk native and former JMU football star linebacker Diamonte-Tucker Dorsey put out a call for aid on Tuesday to help his mother Tonya, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer back in February.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
NBC 29 News
2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
pagevalleynews.com
Abduction, assault, fraud and shooting at a train among 94 indictments issued in December
LURAY, Dec. 7 — Members of a grand jury issued a true bill on a total of 94 indictments handed down earlier this month on charges placed among 40 individuals during December’s grand jury session in Page County Circuit Court. A separate story was published earlier this month...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
WHSV
Officials respond to traffic crash that shut down South High Street in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a traffic crash on Thursday evening on South High Street in Harrisonburg near Food Lion. HPD says both lanes in that area were closed but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation. We will bring you updates as we get...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Echoes of the Past: Bath County Sheriff Reflects On 30-Year Career
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 28, 192399 Years AgoMiddleton Out Under $500 BondFred F. Middleton, Covington barber, who was held with his brother. J.J. Middleton, of Pennsylvania in connection with an automobile accident which occured near Staunton several days ago, has returned to his home here, having been...
989wclz.com
Virginia man arrested for trying to steal a fire truck in Maine, police say
A man from Virginia was arrested after he reportedly tried to steal an Auburn fire truck. It happened after fire fighters responded to a report of people stuck in an elevator at Auburn Esplanade, an apartment community for the elderly. Police say 35-year-old Dana Gifford of Barboursville, Virginia climbed into...
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
cbs19news
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
