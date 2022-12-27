ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Dukes start off strong in conference play, down Coastal Carolina, 77-56

JMU women’s basketball kicked off its Sun Belt Conference play with a 77-56 win over Coastal Carolina on Thursday. The Dukes finished the first quarter with their best foot forward, getting out to an 18-13 lead over the Chanticleers. JMU junior center Kseniia Kozlova, who was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week earlier this week, led the team with four points and a rebound to this juncture.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Bath County Sheriff Reflects On 30-Year Career

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 28, 192399 Years AgoMiddleton Out Under $500 BondFred F. Middleton, Covington barber, who was held with his brother. J.J. Middleton, of Pennsylvania in connection with an automobile accident which occured near Staunton several days ago, has returned to his home here, having been...
BATH COUNTY, VA
989wclz.com

Virginia man arrested for trying to steal a fire truck in Maine, police say

A man from Virginia was arrested after he reportedly tried to steal an Auburn fire truck. It happened after fire fighters responded to a report of people stuck in an elevator at Auburn Esplanade, an apartment community for the elderly. Police say 35-year-old Dana Gifford of Barboursville, Virginia climbed into...
AUBURN, ME
WHSV

Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fire displaces Nelson County family

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

