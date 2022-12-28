ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hield makes 6 3-pointers as Pacers beat Hawks 129-114

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOIQK_0jw8sZTS00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114 on Tuesday night.

Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season.

“In the first half, I had three good looks and missed ’em,” Hield said. “Staying in rhythm, the shot felt good so I wasn’t worried about it.”

The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18.

“I stay more in the gym,” Hield said of his shooting preparation. “It gets to the point where my family gets mad at me, that I overwork. But when you love the game so much, that’s all you think about, just trying hard to get ready each and every day.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle praised Hield’s dedication.

“If you saw his daily routine, you’d have a really good idea,” he said. “He lives for the game. He lives for running around and getting open shots and trying to knock ’em in.”

The Pacers enjoyed a 52-20 advantage in scoring by reserves. Bennedict Mathurin had 18 points, and fellow reserve Oshae Brissett finished with 16.

“The second unit was tremendous in the first half,” Carlisle said. “It helped build up a bit of a lead, which was great. A lot of guys played well.”

John Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who were without injured starters De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela. Trae Young had 22 points and 10 assists.

“They established their pace at the start of the game,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They got to their tempo. They played their game tonight. We just weren’t controlling the basketball and keeping it in front of us. We only had nine turnovers, so they are scoring off misses and made baskets.”

It was Atlanta’s first game since a 130-105 victory over Detroit on Friday night. Indiana lost 113-93 at New Orleans on Monday night, leading to criticism from Carlisle and some players about not playing hard against a Pelicans roster missing six players.

“We bounced back and tried to stay locked in and be focused,” Hield said.

After scoring a season-low 38 points in the first half at New Orleans, the Pacers came out firing against the Hawks in taking a 30-27 lead after the first quarter and building the advantage to as many as 15 points on their way to a 64-54 advantage at the break.

“It just seemed like we had heavy legs, those three days off,” McMillan said. “It seemed like we had heavy legs all night long.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Hunter (left ankle sprain) was ruled out before the game, and Capela (right calf strain) missed his fourth consecutive start. ... Young had his 17th double-double of the season to improve his career franchise record to 144.

Pacers: Indiana’s 29 fast-break points were a season high.

Hawks: Host Nets on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Cavaliers on Thursday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106 Thursday night. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Steven Adams had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won for...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch

Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Shares Incredibly High Praise For OG Anunoby

When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby was a 21-year-old player in his second season, only averaging 20 minutes per contest. A few seasons later, Anunoby now leads in the NBA in minutes per game, and is a core piece to what Toronto is trying to build.
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game

The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Hall returns for Spartans in 89-68 win over Buffalo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser and A.J. Hoggard posted double-doubles and Michigan State welcomed Malik Hall back to the floor in an 89-68 victory over Buffalo on Friday night. Hall, a double-figures scorer who missed the past eight games with a left foot injury, had his minutes limited to 12 but scored 11 points. Hauser had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Hoggard scored 11 points with 10 assists. Jaden Akins hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 13 points. The Spartans (9-4) shot 51% in winning their fourth straight game. They resume Big Ten play against Nebraska on Tuesday. Isaiah Adams had 15 points with three 3-pointers, Curtis Jones and LaQuill Hardnett added 12 points each and Armoni Foster had 10 for the Bulls (6-7), who open Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday when they play host to Ohio.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Late field goal puts Pitt over No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ben Sauls kicked five field goals, including a 47-yarder in the final seconds, and Pitt beat No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl on Friday. The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions. “We were down a few guys and just found a way to win a football game,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “One way or another, our guys found a way to get it done. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.” Sauls, who was named the game’s Special Teams MVP, got his first start a year ago.
EL PASO, TX
The Associated Press

Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he’ll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries. Jenkins (neck) and Whitehair (knee) went through full practices Thursday and Friday after missing last week’s game against Buffalo. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to return from a concussion that caused him to miss the game against the Bills. Receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Dante Pettis (ankle) are questionable. The Bears (3-12) have dropped eight straight to match the 1978 and 2002 teams for the franchise record. With another loss, they would equal the 1969 and 2016 teams for the most in a season by Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11. He took part in practice on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis but isn’t quite ready to play. “He did good,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He was able to do individual with us, run a bunch of routes and then finish the rest of it on the side, so he’s getting there and right on schedule.” Shanahan said Samuel has a chance to return for the regular-season finale next week against Arizona, which would provide a big boost for the NFC champion 49ers (11-4) before the start of the playoffs in two weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Tyson's career game leads Clemson over N.C. State 78-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and Clemson used a late run to hold off North Carolina State 78-64 on Friday. Tyson also had a career-high 15 rebounds in posting his sixth double-double this season for the Tigers (11-3, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are off to their best league start since 2017-18. Tyson was 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and made all nine of his free throws. Chase Hunter added 12 points and Ben Middlebrooks had a career-high 10 off the bench. N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith scored 21 points, 16 in the second half, though it came on just 5-of-21 shooting, including 3 of 13 from the arc, but he made 8 of 10 free throws. Casey Morsell added 13 for the Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Miller scores 28 as Morgan State knocks off Hartford 61-54

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Miller scored 28 points as Morgan State beat Hartford 61-54 on Friday night. Miller also had nine rebounds and six steals for the Bears (5-8). Khalil Turner added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaiah Burke scored 10. Pano Pavlidis led the way for the Hawks (4-12) with 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Kurtis Henderson added 12 points in Hartford’s sixth straight loss. Jared Kimbrough pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Morgan State’s next game is Wednesday against Goucher at home. Hartford visits Sacred Heart on Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy