fox26houston.com
Ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport extended until 7 p.m.
HOUSTON - It's been a tough travel week for travelers across the country. Now, the FAA has issued a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The ground stop is most likely due to strong storms that are moving across the Houston area. The ground stop is in effect...
fox26houston.com
Report: Astros World Series parade one of several reasons for Harris Co. Election Day issues
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new report released by the Harris County Elections Administrations Office is revealing some new details regarding the numerous problems that were reported on Election Day. One of those issues is blaming the Astros World Series Parade, which occurred the day before Election Day. The report...
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
fox26houston.com
Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire
HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
fox26houston.com
Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
fox26houston.com
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
fox26houston.com
Authorities increasing security on Houston METRO after recent shootings
HOUSTON - Houston Metro Transit Police and the Houston Police Department are increasing security after recent incidents on buses and trains. "In the coming months, we’re going to be doing more partnering with the Houston Police Department," said Harris County Metro Transit Authority Chief Vera Bumpers. "We have increased our personnel as far as overtime. We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our citizens that are riding our system."
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for missing woman said to have dementia
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Authorities are looking for 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins. Jenkins was last seen on food at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2" tall, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was...
fox26houston.com
How will the home real estate market look in 2023?
Looking to buy a home or sell one? We asked Cathy Trevino with the Houston Association of Realtors for her outlook on the Houston real estate market for 2023.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
fox26houston.com
Houston Texans player Laremy Tunsil hosts annual Christmas shopping spree for families
Texans player Laremy Tunsil is giving back to Houston families. He hosted his yearly shopping spree for single parents and their children. The families also got a warm meal.
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann
HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
fox26houston.com
HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
fox26houston.com
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth charged with assault
Houstonians are disheartened after Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is charged with assaulting fellow Houston artist Z-Ro back in August in an incident that was caught on video. FOX 26's Damali Keith asks residents their thoughts given this new development.
fox26houston.com
Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
fox26houston.com
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
