Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport extended until 7 p.m.

HOUSTON - It's been a tough travel week for travelers across the country. Now, the FAA has issued a ground stop at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The ground stop is most likely due to strong storms that are moving across the Houston area. The ground stop is in effect...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire

HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast

HOUSTON - Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures. Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Authorities increasing security on Houston METRO after recent shootings

HOUSTON - Houston Metro Transit Police and the Houston Police Department are increasing security after recent incidents on buses and trains. "In the coming months, we’re going to be doing more partnering with the Houston Police Department," said Harris County Metro Transit Authority Chief Vera Bumpers. "We have increased our personnel as far as overtime. We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our citizens that are riding our system."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for missing woman said to have dementia

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. Authorities are looking for 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins. Jenkins was last seen on food at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2" tall, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road. METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann

HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth charged with assault

Houstonians are disheartened after Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is charged with assaulting fellow Houston artist Z-Ro back in August in an incident that was caught on video. FOX 26's Damali Keith asks residents their thoughts given this new development.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
HOUSTON, TX

