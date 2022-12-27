Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO