ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brown (39 pts), Tatum (38) lead Celtics past Rockets 126-102

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZByRN_0jw8aw5700

Acting interim Boston Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire had the perfect plan for his debut in the top job.

“It’s always a little easier when you’ve got JT and JB,” Stoudamire said after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 77 points to lead the Celtics to a 126-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “It’s not a bad start.”

Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul.

“Sometimes you get a smack in the face, it’s exactly what you need in the middle of a game,” Brown said. “Like, ‘Jaylen, what the hell are you doing?’ Smack in the face, then proceed to score the ball.”

Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds, and Stoudamire earned a victory in his first game as a head coach after interim coach Joe Mazzulla pulled out 10 minutes before tipoff with an eye problem.

“I found out probably with about 10 on the (pregame) clock. But in a lot of ways that's better,” said Stoudamire, whose mother was in town from Las Vegas for Christmas and happened to be at the game. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to check my phone and there’s going to be a lot of people saying ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ Well, I didn’t know."

Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 11 points as Boston won its third game in a row. According to Stathead, Brown and Tatum are the first Celtics teammates to score at least 38 points in a game since Larry Bird (48) and Robert Parish (38) in 1985.

“You've just got to sit back and enjoy the show, and whenever they need you to step in you fill that role,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “But they didn’t need it tonight.”

Jalen Green scored 28 and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who snapped a five-game losing streak in Chicago on Monday.

Boston led 65-62 midway through the third quarter when Brown got the ball to the left of the basket and Porter came across the top of him with an excessively emphatic shot block that sent the ball flying into Brown’s face. The Celtics All-Star went to the ground, and Porter apologetically came over to check on him.

The play was ruled a flagrant foul; Brown hit both free throws to make it 67-62, scoring 12 points in the next four minutes to help Boston open a double-digit lead.

INTERIM INTERIM

Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach on the eve of training camp when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the full season for inappropriate workplace behavior. Mazzulla handled his interview on the pregame show, but was clearly uncomfortable. The team announced Stoudamire would sub for him about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff.

SPECIAL HONOR

The Celtics observed a moment of silence for Paul Silas, a former Boston player and the father of Rockets coach Stephen Silas, who died this month at the age of 79.

“It meant a lot," said Stephen Silas, who wasn't on the court at the time but had been sent a copy. “That just a classy, classy, classy act.”

Paul Silas played for the Celtics from 1972-76, winning two NBA titles; he won another with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979. He was a two-time All-Star and a five-time member of the NBA All-Defensive team.

“They didn’t have to do any of this,” Stephen Silas said. "It wasn’t like he was here 15 of his 16 years or anything. The love that they showed him with the pins and the moment of silence ... just means everything to my family.”

DOUBLE CHECK

The replay center was busy at the end of the third quarter, reviewing both the buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Green and the putback by Williams that preceded it. Williams dunked it as the shot clock expired; it was ruled no basket but overturned. That left the score at the end of three 92-81, Boston.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Play in Dallas on Thursday night to complete a three-game, four-night road trip.

Celtics: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo

Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Sabonis available to play in Kings-Nuggets rematch

Domantas Sabonis is available to play for the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sabonis sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture last Friday against the Washington Wizards and missed the Kings' loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Forsberg: The Robert Williams Effect is lifting Celtics to new heights

The Boston Celtics built the best record in basketball behind a historically-paced offense while Robert Williams III was rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, and yet they’ve become even more enjoyable to watch since his return. Call it the Time Lord Effect. Williams III is unlike any other player on...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum earns No. 2 spot on Celtics' all-time 3-point list

Only one player in Boston Celtics history has made more 3-pointers than Jayson Tatum. With his first made 3 of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tatum passed Antoine Walker for second place on the franchise's all-time 3-point list with 938. Paul Pierce owns the No. 1 spot, and he will for a while with 1,823.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including 26 in the third period alone. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat. “It’s always fun to go in the shootout. Didn’t really know what I was going to do, I just winged it and it worked out. It’s nice to see the puck go in the net.” Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Bruins (27-4-3).
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

959K+
Followers
201K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy