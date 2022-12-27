Read full article on original website
Related
Biologists say owl Attacks in Washington State may be on the Rise
Attacks by owls on humans are extremely rare but may be increasing in frequency in Washington according to one expert on the winged creatures. Jonathan C. Slaught, a biologist specializing on owls for the Wildlife Conservation Society, believes confrontations with the predatory fowl are becoming more common due to the reduction of dense forests where owls prefer to dwell.
Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders
IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
Idaho among 11 states that will cut individual income taxes in 2023
Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates.
Pacific Northwest ‘Hydrogen hub’ Pitch Being Treated as top Secret
The states of Washington and Oregon have submitted a joint bid to the U.S. Department of Energy to get a share of $8 billion that Congress set aside to launch “Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs” around the nation. But good luck trying to learn what exactly the bi-state bid entails, other than the safe presumption that at least one industrial hydrogen production facility would be subsidized.
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study
BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
Congress Adds $140 Million to Hanford Cleanup Budget
The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “It’s a...
Number of New Laws Set to Take Effect in Washington State January 1
OLYMPIA - Come January 1, 2023, a number of laws will take effect in Washington State that will impact workers across the state. Among them, a minimum wage and minimum salary increase for overtime-exempt employees, the expansion of agricultural overtime eligibility, increased wage transparency for job seekers and expanded rights for rideshare drivers.
Early snowpack figures look promising
TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
Washington Wolf Advisory Group to Debate Livestock Carcass Disposal
Washington’s Wolf Advisory Group meets next week and one of its new members, Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen, will be at the table for a discussion about predator activities and state management practices. “I’m looking forward to engaging in an important dialogue that I hope leads to better balance...
Washington's Capital Gains Tax now in Effect Unless Court Strikes it Down
It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue. “Please...
Medical Board Closes Case Against Idaho Doctor who Opposed COVID Vaccine
The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho...
DeSantis Preferred Over Trump for Presidential run in Several State Polls
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be a Republican favorite for a presidential run in 2024 after several polls show DeSantis being more popular than former President Donald Trump. Vanderbilt University conducted a poll across the state of Tennessee, asking Republican voters their opinions on several topics ranging from abortion...
Idaho's Workplace Deaths Last Year Declined to 30
BOISE - According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics researchers documented 30 fatal occupational injuries in Idaho in 2021. Though the trend over the decade has been a slight increase in workplace fatalities, the 30 deaths in 2021 represent a decline from 2020 when 32 fatalities occurred.
Idaho State Superintendent to Return to Teaching Kindergarten in January
Idaho’s top education official is heading back to the classroom to teach. Current Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced on Monday that she will be rejoining the Mountain Home School District as a kindergarten teacher. Before becoming the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ybarra worked as a third-grade teacher, building principal, and federal programs administrator for the district. Ybarra says that her favorite part of being the superintendent was visiting Idaho’s classrooms and interacting with students.
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
Home Values in Idaho Soared More Than in any Other State During the Pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
More of state's lawyers in abortion case withdraw
BOISE — Two more of the state’s attorneys have withdrawn from representing the state in the ongoing federal court litigation over Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law, amid a rush of departures from the Idaho Attorney General’s office since the May primary election. Earlier, Deputy Attorney...
Record Distribution Set to Benefit to Idaho Public Schools
BOISE - On Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little presented a record-setting giant check to students of Capital High School representing the endowment money distributed to Idaho's public schools this school year. In total, the distribution for fiscal year 2023 for public schools is $61,532,200, which is nearly $7 million more than the previous year.
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0