ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Biologists say owl Attacks in Washington State may be on the Rise

Attacks by owls on humans are extremely rare but may be increasing in frequency in Washington according to one expert on the winged creatures. Jonathan C. Slaught, a biologist specializing on owls for the Wildlife Conservation Society, believes confrontations with the predatory fowl are becoming more common due to the reduction of dense forests where owls prefer to dwell.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Moscow Mayor, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Washington State University All Issue Statements Following Arrest in Connection to Moscow Murders

IDAHO/WASHINGTON - On Friday afternoon, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge, Idaho Governor Brad Little and Washington State University were among those to release statements following the announcement that a 28-year-old man had been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Moscow, ID.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Idaho among 11 states that will cut individual income taxes in 2023

Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Pacific Northwest ‘Hydrogen hub’ Pitch Being Treated as top Secret

The states of Washington and Oregon have submitted a joint bid to the U.S. Department of Energy to get a share of $8 billion that Congress set aside to launch “Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs” around the nation. But good luck trying to learn what exactly the bi-state bid entails, other than the safe presumption that at least one industrial hydrogen production facility would be subsidized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Utilities Commission Approves Controversial Solar Study

BOISE - A recent move by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission could mean solar panel owners in the state could receive less money from Idaho Power, a major electricity provider across southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The commission accepted the utility's Value of Distributed Energy Resources study, which concluded compensation...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Congress Adds $140 Million to Hanford Cleanup Budget

The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “It’s a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Early snowpack figures look promising

TWIN FALLS — Snowpack numbers in Idaho look promising, with percentages well above average at every SNOTEL measuring site. A lot more snow is needed, however, to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2023 growing season and to help snuff out the lingering drought. The snowpack “gives us...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho's Workplace Deaths Last Year Declined to 30

BOISE - According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics researchers documented 30 fatal occupational injuries in Idaho in 2021. Though the trend over the decade has been a slight increase in workplace fatalities, the 30 deaths in 2021 represent a decline from 2020 when 32 fatalities occurred.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho State Superintendent to Return to Teaching Kindergarten in January

Idaho’s top education official is heading back to the classroom to teach. Current Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced on Monday that she will be rejoining the Mountain Home School District as a kindergarten teacher. Before becoming the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ybarra worked as a third-grade teacher, building principal, and federal programs administrator for the district. Ybarra says that her favorite part of being the superintendent was visiting Idaho’s classrooms and interacting with students.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Home Values in Idaho Soared More Than in any Other State During the Pandemic

The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

More of state's lawyers in abortion case withdraw

BOISE — Two more of the state’s attorneys have withdrawn from representing the state in the ongoing federal court litigation over Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law, amid a rush of departures from the Idaho Attorney General’s office since the May primary election. Earlier, Deputy Attorney...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Record Distribution Set to Benefit to Idaho Public Schools

BOISE - On Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little presented a record-setting giant check to students of Capital High School representing the endowment money distributed to Idaho's public schools this school year. In total, the distribution for fiscal year 2023 for public schools is $61,532,200, which is nearly $7 million more than the previous year.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy