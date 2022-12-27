Read full article on original website
thedefiant.io
DeFi 2022: Heroes, Rogues, and Breakthroughs
Hello Defiers! Here’s a compendium of our Year in Review stories published this week!. Well Defiers, we’ve reached the end of the road in what is surely the most trying year in the history of decentralized finance. To chronicle this savage journey The Defiant’s crack writers fanned out...
thedefiant.io
Taking Aim at Code Itself Feds Sent Crypto a Clear Message
Hello Defiers! Here’s the latest edition of our DeFi Year in Review stories!. Taking Aim at Code Itself Feds Sent Crypto a Clear Message. DAOs, Mixers, and Exchanges Felt the Sting of Officialdom in a Watershed Year. By Samuel Haig. For years, the threat of a legal crackdown hung...
thedefiant.io
Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT Exposed Chicanery For Grateful Community
Hello Defiers! Today we have our Defier of the Year plus trends to watch in 2023!. Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT Exposed Chicanery For a Grateful DeFi Community. Deeply Researched Probes of Questionable Projects Proved ‘Invaluable’ in Mad Year. By Aleksandar Gilbert. “The obvious,” one commenter wrote, “needs to be...
thedefiant.io
Bear Attack: Investors Lick Their Wounds After Grim 2022
That was the incontrovertible truth of a 12-month period that erased 65% of the market value of cryptocurrencies. A year ago, the U.S. central bank informed investors that the era of easy money was ending and that tough steps would need to be taken to combat rising price inflation. Few...
thedefiant.io
Chicken Bonds Pecked Their Way Into a Reward-Hungry Market
In a year whipsawed by falling asset prices and yields, it’s easy to forget that there was a whole lot of labor and innovation going on, too. Spurring activity on DeFi protocols with inflationary token rewards proved to be unsustainable, leaving DeFi protocols scrambling to establish themselves as real businesses.
