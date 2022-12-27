Read full article on original website
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Shaquille O'Neal Gets Real About Why He Chose TNT Over ESPN
It appears that O'Neal knew what he was getting into when he signed with TNT.
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
B/R Says Suns SF Mikal Bridges is One of NBA's Biggest Losers From December
Phoenix Suns SF Mikal Bridges failed to elevate his game when the team needed him most, according to Bleacher Report.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
Luka Doncic's hilarious messages to Michael Finley after passing him on Dallas Mavericks' all-time assists leaderboard
Luka is continuing to go up in the Mavs' record books, and fans are likely hoping it stays that way for plenty more years
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
“I had been told that if Kevin Garnett wasn’t around at the seventh pick they were gonna take me” - When Damon Stoudamire almost wasn’t the Raptors’ first-ever draft pick
Through their first years in the league, the Toronto Raptors showed an uncanny ability to draft future stars beginning with Damon Stoudamire.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.30.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit (9-28, 4-15 on the road) at Bulls: (15-19, 8-8 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.5 ppg. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 20 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Pool Report on Why Rick Carlisle was ejected and Why Donovan Mitchell was not called for a Travel in the Third Quarter of Tonight’s Cavaliers at Pacers Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dustin Dopirak, (Indianapolis Star) with Crew Chief James Capers following tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Game. QUESTION: Why was Donovan Mitchell not called for travelling during the possession in which he passed the ball to himself off the backboard? Rick Carlisle thought that was a travel, why was that not called a travel?
NBA
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
NBA
Sabonis Stamps All-Star Case in Kings Comeback Win Over Nuggets
Playing through injury, the Kings star big man came through in a much-needed win over a Western Conference powerhouse. Late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against Denver, Nuggets guard Davon Reed pulled up for a 14-foot jumper that hit all net and extended the away team’s lead to 19 points, 100-81, with just 3:26 left in the stanza.
NBA
Wizards open four-game road trip in Orlando looking for fourth-straight win
The Wizards (15-21) are in the midst of a mini hot streak, winning four of their last five games, including three straight against opponents with records above .500. Now, they're kicking off a four-game road trip against a young Magic team in Orlando (13-23). Here's what you need to know.
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)
The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Most trusted Pelicans teammate
There are probably countless methods one might use to measure trust between NBA teammates, but Pelicans.com essentially cut to the chase by asking a family-related question to do the trick. Yes, we went there. Enjoy the results of our roster-wide search of the squad’s veterans to find out which player is most trusted by his New Orleans teammates. The consensus winner appears to be the Pelicans’ most experienced player, a bona fide Southern gentleman who hails from Baton Rouge and LSU.
NBA
What is the ceiling for Luka Doncic?
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki, honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest player. On Monday, we discussed which current players could receive a similar honor to celebrate their careers, including the possibility of Luka Doncic joining Dirk with a statue outside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
