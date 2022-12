On Thursday, the Longhorns looked to shock the higher-ranked Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX. Entering Thursday's contest with the nation's top-ranked passing offense, the Huskies were certain to give the Longhorns a challenge and they did just that. However, the Longhorns managed to claw their way back into a competitive battle, ultimately falling to the Huskies 27-20.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO