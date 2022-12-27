Jaguars DL depth will be tested with Dawuane Smoot out for the season with torn Achilles

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO