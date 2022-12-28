ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart 52, Boyle Co. 45

Breckinridge Co. 63, Warren East 56

Carroll Co. 62, Beth Haven 32

Caverna 33, Warren Central 25

Central Magnet, Tenn. 74, Greenwood 53

Cooper 67, Rowan Co. 50

Corbin 79, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45

Crittenden Co. 43, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. 26

Cumberland Co. 95, Ohio Co. 88

Elizabethtown 52, Atwater Waterloo, Ohio 39

Fairview 38, Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 32

Floyd Central 51, Lex. Tates Creek 43

Franklin Co. 69, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 22

Graves Co. 68, Ripley, Tenn. 25

Harlan 70, Lou. Eastern 35

Highlands 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 36

Hopkins Co. Central 56, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 48

Jackson Co. 61, Lex. Paul Dunbar 38

Letcher County Central 60, Gallatin Co. 35

Lex. Christian 66, Collins 52

Lyon Co. 58, Harrison Co. 37

Madison Central 44, Grant Co. 40

Martin County 70, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 16

Mason Co. 53, Christian Co. 47

Meade Co. 64, Starr’s Mill, Ga. 39

Montgomery Co. 44, Perry, Ohio 42

Nicholas Co. 62, West Jessamine 55

Perry Co. Central 64, Lou. Ballard 55

Pulaski Co. 67, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 41

Red Boiling Springs, Tenn. 70, Marshall Co. 31

Russellville 57, Lincoln Co. 53

Science Hill, Tenn. 46, Prestonsburg 30

Scott 80, Shelby Co. 41

Springfield, Pa. 50, North Bullitt 34

Tennessee, Tenn. 92, Bath Co. 53

Westmoreland, Tenn. 48, Daviess Co. 38

Woodford Co. 62, Bourbon Co. 55

York Institute, Tenn. 48, Somerset 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

WHIZ

Wednesday Night Basketball Scores 12/28

Day two of the holiday classic took place out at River View, as well as many more games across our area. Let’s look at the final scores from the games. Redskins win both games of the holiday classic after defeating Newcomerstown yesterday. Coshocton is now 3-5 on the year including one MVL win, that came against Crooksville earlier this year.
Freeman has 30, Morehead State beats Tennessee State 83-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mark Freeman’s 30 points in the Ohio Valley Conference opener to led Morehead State over Tennessee State 83-75 on Thursday. Freeman shot 9 for 15 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Eagles (8-6). Jake Wolfe scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Drew Thelwell shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. Jr. Clay finished with 18 points and three steals for the Tigers (8-6). Christian Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. also recorded 15 points and two steals. Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State visits UT Martin while Tennessee State hosts Little Rock.
NASHVILLE, TN
