Tuesday's Scores

WATERTOWN -- Senior Bella Pitta totaled a career-high 29 points and the sixth-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team upended top-ranked Waupun 55-50 in a double overtime at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday, Dec. 28. "Bella remains very calm in situations like this and was ready for the moment," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "They schemed against her like everyone does by packing the paint. Bella started the game with a couple travels facing double and triple teams. She didn't let that...

WAUPUN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO