ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 73, Thorp 49

Beaver Dam 66, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 25

Belmont 44, Black Hawk 33

Brillion 52, Algoma 34

Brodhead 68, Belleville 37

Cambridge 75, Saint Thomas More 59

Cedarburg 79, Wauwatosa East 54

Clinton 48, Monroe 29

Crandon 56, Menominee Indian 47

Dodgeland 55, Princeton/Green Lake 26

Dodgeville 51, Lomira 34

Fall Creek 85, Arcadia 30

Fall River 58, Mayville 52

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 61, Hilbert 54

Galena, Ill. 46, Darlington 40

Green Bay Preble 55, Menominee, Mich. 44

Hermantown, Minn. 63, Solon Springs 41

Independence 60, Gilmanton 17

Janesville Craig 70, Milton 47

Kiel 66, Random Lake 63

Lakeside Lutheran 56, Oconomowoc 52

Laona-Wabeno 62, Suring 51

Lincoln 48, Independence 26

Lincoln 65, Greenwood 27

Lourdes Academy 60, Coleman 51

Loyal 73, Stanley-Boyd 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Greenwood 27

Menomonie 65, Baldwin-Woodville 44

Middleton 65, Madison East 56

Mineral Point 77, Janesville Parker 24

Mishicot 45, Marshall 32

Mount Horeb 49, Sun Prairie 42

Muskego 64, West De Pere 60

Neillsville 71, Lincoln 29

New Glarus 72, Jefferson 31

New Lisbon 54, Weston 41

Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45

Oostburg 93, University School of Milwaukee 49

Oshkosh North 42, Winneconne 30

Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49

Port Washington 53, Milwaukee Lutheran 37

Poynette 49, Barneveld 45

Pulaski 44, Luxemburg-Casco 25

Rio 57, Pecatonica 40

River Ridge 55, Iowa-Grant 33

Saint Croix Central 69, D.C. Everest 54

Shawano 34, Oconto Falls 11

Sheboygan Falls 50, Campbellsport 39

South Shore 62, Turtle Lake 29

St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40

Tomahawk 61, Marion 23

Watertown 55, Bay Port 49

Waukesha West 75, New Holstein 27

Waunakee 68, Seymour 37

Westfield Area 60, Slinger 33

Westosha Central 43, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 40

Wilmot Union 59, Kenosha Tremper 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Waunakee Tribune

Girls basketball: Warriors down Seymour, Mount Horeb to win holiday tourney

Missing a key player, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team was still dominant. The Warriors rolled past Seymour and Mount Horeb to win the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic, hosted by Waunakee. A 56-35 victory over the Vikings on Wednesday night in the championship game sent the Warriors into the New Year’s break on a high note, even though Waunakee was without Claire Meudt for both games. ...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Watertown Daily Times

La Crosse Logan gets past Watertown boys at Just A Game Field House

WISCONSIN DELLS—Senior guard Justis Arellano led three players in double figures with a game-high 17 points for La Crosse Logan in a 60-47 victory over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Wednesday afternoon at the Just a Game Field House. La Crosse Logan (3-6), coached by Watertown native Sam Zwieg, led 26-21 at the break with a balanced attack featuring six different scorers. Arellano scored 11 of his points and senior...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of prep basketball action from across the area, highlighted by McDonell’s first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic. In the girls’ bracket, Hillsboro faces McDonell, and Regis takes on Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. On the boys’ side, McDonell played Bayfield. In other prep basketball action,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills girls knock off top-ranked Waupun in 2OT at Watertown Holiday Shootout

WATERTOWN -- Senior Bella Pitta totaled a career-high 29 points and the sixth-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team upended top-ranked Waupun 55-50 in a double overtime at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday, Dec. 28. "Bella remains very calm in situations like this and was ready for the moment," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "They schemed against her like everyone does by packing the paint. Bella started the game with a couple travels facing double and triple teams. She didn't let that...
WAUPUN, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy