Wisconsin State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 72, D.C. Everest 65

Appleton North 58, Hartford Union 50

Aquinas 65, Richland Center 56

Auburndale 64, Assumption 36

Audubon Tech and Communication 68, Edgar 65

Badger 69, Kenosha Bradford 49

Baraboo 69, Fennimore 45

Brillion 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34

Burlington 70, Racine Lutheran 47

Catholic Central 65, Parkview 55

Columbus 59, West Allis Central 33

Denmark 64, Green Bay East 37

Dodgeland 56, Juda 23

Dodgeville 68, Cambridge 47

Fall River 0, Marion 0

Franklin 60, Evangelical Christian, Fla. 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Baldwin-Woodville 54

Germantown 72, Beaver Dam 56

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Hilbert 54

Independence 58, Houston, Minn. 55

Iowa-Grant 42, Barneveld 40

Kenosha Indian Trail 52, Westosha Central 47

Kettle Moraine 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 77

Lake Holcombe 67, Gilman 58

Lake Mills 78, Jefferson 50

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38

Laona-Wabeno 75, Suring 48

Lincoln 70, Greenwood 43

Madison La Follette 66, Madison East 53

Menominee Indian 82, Crandon 65

Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44

Monona Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 39

Mukwonago 69, Oak Creek 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Adams-Friendship 42

New Berlin West 59, West Bend East 53

Oakfield 61, Westfield Area 48

Oostburg 54, Two Rivers 25

Platteville 62, Evansville 42

Port Washington 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 56

Princeton/Green Lake 71, Johnson Creek 41

Reedsville 66, Florence 47

Rio 52, Waterloo 47

River Falls 75, Tomah 34

River Ridge 63, Kickapoo 33

Sauk Prairie 74, McFarland 65

Shawano 56, Green Bay Southwest 47

Solon Springs 76, Prairie Farm 71

Spencer 74, Abbotsford 69

St. Mary Catholic 95, Lourdes Academy 65

St. Marys Springs 65, Roncalli 45

Superior 59, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 51

The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50

Thorp 52, Athens 43

Tomahawk 72, Montello 37

Turner 75, Wilmot Union 74

Waukesha West 59, Omro 50

Waunakee 55, Wauwatosa East 51

Windermere Prep, Fla. 65, Madison Memorial 36

Winneconne 58, Waupaca 46

Wisconsin Heights 64, Stockbridge 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milton, Ga. vs. Arrowhead, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Scores

Blue Earth Area 74, Madelia/ Truman/ Martin Luther Co-op 46. Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 59, Totino-Grace 54. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 89, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65. Hayfield 53, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52. Hermantown 77, Big Lake 74. Holy Family Catholic 76, Albany 68. Holy Family/Waconia 76, Albany 68. Hopkins 82, Andover 69. Howard...
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
The Associated Press

Branch scores as South Dakota downs St. Thomas 92-84

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Miles Brach’s points helped South Dakota defeat St. Thomas 92-84 on Thursday night. Branch went of from the field for the Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 7 of 14 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 19 points. Andrew Rohde finished with 22 points and five assists for the Tommies (11-5, 2-1). Parker Bjorklund added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas. Brooks Allen also had 17 points. Both teams play again on Saturday. South Dakota hosts Western Illinois and St. Thomas travels to play South Dakota State.
BROOKINGS, SD
Watertown Daily Times

La Crosse Logan gets past Watertown boys at Just A Game Field House

WISCONSIN DELLS—Senior guard Justis Arellano led three players in double figures with a game-high 17 points for La Crosse Logan in a 60-47 victory over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Wednesday afternoon at the Just a Game Field House. La Crosse Logan (3-6), coached by Watertown native Sam Zwieg, led 26-21 at the break with a balanced attack featuring six different scorers. Arellano scored 11 of his points and senior...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Bender scores 24, Lake Mills boys top Jefferson 78-50

LAKE MILLS—Sophomore guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 24 points and Lake Mills’ boys basketball team surged past visiting Jefferson 78-50 in a nonconference game on Tuesday afternoon. The L-Cats (4-3) scored 44 second-half points after leading 34-29 at the break and Bender had 13 in the second half. Liam Carrigan chipped in 13 points, Ty Schaefer contributed 12 and Brady Benish scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc for Lake Mills, which hit nine 3s. ...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills girls knock off top-ranked Waupun in 2OT at Watertown Holiday Shootout

WATERTOWN -- Senior Bella Pitta totaled a career-high 29 points and the sixth-ranked Lake Mills girls basketball team upended top-ranked Waupun 55-50 in a double overtime at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Wednesday, Dec. 28. "Bella remains very calm in situations like this and was ready for the moment," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "They schemed against her like everyone does by packing the paint. Bella started the game with a couple travels facing double and triple teams. She didn't let that...
WAUPUN, WI
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results/Schedule December 28

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30 @ MAC. Crusader Christmas Boys and Girls Basketball Classic:. 11:00am - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Girls. 12:30pm - Melrose vs. Concordia Academy (H) - Boys. 2:15pm - SW Christian vs. Litchfield (H) - Girls. 3:45pm - Spectrum vs. Litchfield (H) -Boys. 5:30pm...
