Tuesday's Scores

Dobie Holden Stadium 100 Wildcat Dr Poplarville, MS 39470. Pearl River Community College is one of 14 schools in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) in the NJCAA. The school first fielded a football team as a high school program in 1911, before becoming a JUCO member in 1925 and joining the MACCC in 1927. Since becoming a Junior College the Wildcats have taken home 19 State and MACCC championships between 1925 and 2006, winning more state championships than any other JUCO program in Mississippi. The Wildcats have also won two NJCAA National Championships (1961 and 2004), and played in another in 2006 (which they lost).

