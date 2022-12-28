Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 71, Powers Lake 60
Bowman County 55, LaMoure 50
Dunseith 107, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 63
Four Winds 51, Dickinson Trinity 40
Grant County/Mott-Regent 55, Lemmon, S.D. 41
Hazen 51, Westhope/Newburg 49
Heart River 63, New England 45
Hettinger/Scranton 53, Richardton-Taylor 28
North Star 53, Our Redeemer’s 32
Shiloh 73, Thompson 65
Stanley 60, TGU 30
Velva 74, St. John 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
