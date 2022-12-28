Tuesday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 71, Powers Lake 60

Bowman County 55, LaMoure 50

Dunseith 107, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 63

Four Winds 51, Dickinson Trinity 40

Grant County/Mott-Regent 55, Lemmon, S.D. 41

Hazen 51, Westhope/Newburg 49

Heart River 63, New England 45

Hettinger/Scranton 53, Richardton-Taylor 28

North Star 53, Our Redeemer’s 32

Shiloh 73, Thompson 65

Stanley 60, TGU 30

Velva 74, St. John 67

KELOLAND

Wednesday Scoreboard – December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here: NBAPelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALLEthan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64Hamlin 55, Howard 49Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11Viborg-Hurley […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Basketball: Day one of Girls Hoopster Classic

The Girls Hoopster Classic got underway Thursday at the Minot Auditorium. Class B Girls Basketball Scores DLB Lakers 56 TGU Titans 47 Final MLS Mavericks 55 Dunseith Dragons 33 Final #5 Shiloh Christian 59 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich 54 Final Beulah 32 #3 Rugby 64 Final Kidder County 55 Velva 29 Final Bowman County 58 Hazen 33 […]
MINOT, ND
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (12/27)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Holiday tournaments are here! Bethany Lutheran College hosts its annual boys basketball tournament which features Mankato Loyola, Fairmont, Maple River, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, New Ulm, St. Clair, New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva and Minnesota Valley Lutheran. Over at New Richland, the NRHEG Panthers hosted a girls...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
The Associated Press

Mayo has 33, South Dakota State defeats W. Illinois 71-64

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Zeke Mayo’s 33 points led South Dakota State over Western Illinois 71-64 on Thursday night. Mayo was 11 of 21 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Jackrabbits (6-8, 1-1 Summit League). Matthew Mors was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Matt Dentlinger finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds. The Leathernecks (8-5, 1-1) were led by Elijah Farr, who posted 16 points. Western Illinois also got 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals from Trenton Massner. In addition, Quinlan Bennett finished with 15 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Leathernecks. Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota State hosts St. Thomas while Western Illinois visits South Dakota.
MACOMB, IL
KELOLAND

White River boys win at Hoop City Classic

Click the video player above to see highlights from the Hoop City Classic SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The White River boys basketball team advanced to 6-1 on Thursday with a 71-66 win over Campbell County, Wyoming. The Tigers were led by Joe Sayler who tallied a game high 36 points in the victory. White […]
WHITE RIVER, SD
KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the vast majority of the games on the schedule snowed out last week, the Class-A Boys & Girls Basketball poll features the same five teams in the same order in both rankings conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters association. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Hodges has 15 in Eastern Illinois' 55-54 win over Lindenwood

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kinyon Hodges had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 55-54 victory against Lindenwood on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener. Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 3-pointer for Lindenwood with 1:12 remaining capped the scoring. Caldwell missed a 3 with five seconds to play. Hodges added five steals for the Panthers (5-9, 1-0). Paul Bizimana was 3-of-6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add nine points. Caleb Donaldson was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points. Cam Burrell finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Lions (5-9, 0-1). Jacob Tracey added nine points and five steals for Lindenwood. Keenon Cole also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
CHARLESTON, IL
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Sports Results Wednesday December 28

(Grace Sand led Cathedral with 17 points) (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 21 points) Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Monticello, 2pm (@ MAC) Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, 4:30pm (@ MAC) River Lakes vs. Cathedral, 7:00pm (@ MAC) Girls Hockey:. New Ulm @ Sartell-St. Stephen, 12pm. Minot (ND) vs. St. Cloud, 2pm...
