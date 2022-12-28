Tuesday's Scores

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kinyon Hodges had 15 points in Eastern Illinois’ 55-54 victory against Lindenwood on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener. Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s 3-pointer for Lindenwood with 1:12 remaining capped the scoring. Caldwell missed a 3 with five seconds to play. Hodges added five steals for the Panthers (5-9, 1-0). Paul Bizimana was 3-of-6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add nine points. Caleb Donaldson was 3-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points. Cam Burrell finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Lions (5-9, 0-1). Jacob Tracey added nine points and five steals for Lindenwood. Keenon Cole also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

