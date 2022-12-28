Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellmont 67, Eastside 37
Benton Central 57, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 50
Benton Central 69, N. Vermillion 42
Crawford Co. 36, Henryville 33
Danville 65, Frankfort 11
Eastern (Pekin) 67, Mitchell 33
Eastern Hancock 41, Monroe Central 24
Frankton 68, New Castle 27
Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Ft. Wayne North 29
Garrett 49, Heritage 46
Indpls Attucks 53, Indpls Washington 43
Indpls Tech 37, Indpls Shortridge 25
Jay Co. 57, Yorktown 37
N. Decatur 52, Shenandoah 41
Oak Lawn Richards, Ill. 49, Hammond Central 37
Penn 56, Valparaiso 36
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53, Indpls Tindley 50
S. Bend Washington 52, Heritage Hills 31
Shelbyville 44, Franklin Central 41
Southridge 45, Evansville Central 31
Tolono Unity, Ill. 36, N. Vermillion 16
Whitko 51, Prairie Hts. 46
Woodlan 45, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 44
Carroll (Flora) Tournament=
Consolation=
Eastern (Greentown) 37, Bethesda Christian 28
Western Boone 55, Covenant Christian 40
First Round=
Carroll (Flora) 59, Western Boone 40
Cass 39, Covenant Christian 19
Tipton 52, Eastern (Greentown) 35
Western 52, Bethesda Christian 38
Semifinal=
Carroll (Flora) 63, Cass 32
Western 56, Tipton 51
Connersville Classic=
Lawrence North 47, Winchester 36
Lawrence North 72, Connersville 39
Winchester 58, Connersville 42
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Pool A=
Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 77, Hammond Morton 24
Pool B=
Edison PSA, Mich. 76, Gary West 15
Lake Central Tournament=
Pool A=
Lake Central 59, Hobart 38
Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 34
Munster 56, Portage 44
Portage 56, Hebron 19
Pool B=
Lawrence Central 62, Hebron 23
Lawrence Central 76, Munster 48
Washington Twp. 52, S. Bend Adams 45
Washington Twp. 73, Hobart 65
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Pool A=
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 59, Lakeland Christian 44
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 61, Clinton Christian 12
Lakeland Christian 55, Clinton Christian 17
Pool B=
Faith Christian 65, Granger Christian 35
Faith Christian 80, Hamilton 25
Granger Christian 32, Hamilton 27
Laporte Tournament=
Championship=
Highland 32, Hanover Central 30
First Round=
Hanover Central 60, LaPorte 28
Highland 47, Bethany Christian 33
Third Place=
Bethany Christian 54, LaPorte 35
Lebanon Tournament=
Consolation=
Greenfield 51, Lafayette Jeff 32
First Round=
Indian Creek 54, Greenfield 36
Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Lowell 47
Indpls Pike 40, Lebanon 28
Mooresville 60, Lafayette Jeff 23
Semifinal=
Indian Creek 54, Mooresville 51
North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 43, Robinson, Ill. 40
Orleans 63, OPH, Ill. 31
Robinson, Ill. 42, Orleans 25
Scottsburg Tournament=
Pool A=
Scottsburg 70, W. Washington 30
Scottsburg 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 17
W. Washington 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 28
Pool B=
Charlestown 53, Indpls Chatard 45
Evansville North 48, Charlestown 43, OT
Indpls Chatard 54, Evansville North 52
Triton Central Tournament=
Consolation=
Salem 47, Jac-Cen-Del 45
Southport 55, Lawrenceburg 47
First Round=
Bloomington North 66, Lawrenceburg 59
Heritage Christian 60, Southport 47
Northeastern 42, Jac-Cen-Del 37
Triton Central 42, Salem 41, OT
Semifinal=
Bloomington North 58, Heritage Christian 48
Triton Central 50, Northeastern 40
Twin Lakes Tournament=
First Round=
Crown Point 49, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, OT
Rochester 52, N. White 27
Twin Lakes 75, Clinton Prairie 39
Westfield 49, Kankakee Valley 32
Waldron Tournament=
Championship=
Batesville 49, Tri-West 27
First Round=
Batesville 48, Waldron 21
Tri-West 54, Switzerland Co. 52
Third Place=
Switzerland Co. 58, Waldron 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Medora vs. Cannelton, ppd.
