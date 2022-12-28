ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellmont 67, Eastside 37

Benton Central 57, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 50

Benton Central 69, N. Vermillion 42

Crawford Co. 36, Henryville 33

Danville 65, Frankfort 11

Eastern (Pekin) 67, Mitchell 33

Eastern Hancock 41, Monroe Central 24

Frankton 68, New Castle 27

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Ft. Wayne North 29

Garrett 49, Heritage 46

Indpls Attucks 53, Indpls Washington 43

Indpls Tech 37, Indpls Shortridge 25

Jay Co. 57, Yorktown 37

N. Decatur 52, Shenandoah 41

Oak Lawn Richards, Ill. 49, Hammond Central 37

Penn 56, Valparaiso 36

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53, Indpls Tindley 50

S. Bend Washington 52, Heritage Hills 31

Shelbyville 44, Franklin Central 41

Southridge 45, Evansville Central 31

Tolono Unity, Ill. 36, N. Vermillion 16

Whitko 51, Prairie Hts. 46

Woodlan 45, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 44

Carroll (Flora) Tournament=

Consolation=

Eastern (Greentown) 37, Bethesda Christian 28

Western Boone 55, Covenant Christian 40

First Round=

Carroll (Flora) 59, Western Boone 40

Cass 39, Covenant Christian 19

Tipton 52, Eastern (Greentown) 35

Western 52, Bethesda Christian 38

Semifinal=

Carroll (Flora) 63, Cass 32

Western 56, Tipton 51

Connersville Classic=

Lawrence North 47, Winchester 36

Lawrence North 72, Connersville 39

Winchester 58, Connersville 42

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool A=

Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 77, Hammond Morton 24

Pool B=

Edison PSA, Mich. 76, Gary West 15

Lake Central Tournament=

Pool A=

Lake Central 59, Hobart 38

Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 34

Munster 56, Portage 44

Portage 56, Hebron 19

Pool B=

Lawrence Central 62, Hebron 23

Lawrence Central 76, Munster 48

Washington Twp. 52, S. Bend Adams 45

Washington Twp. 73, Hobart 65

Lakeland Christian Tournament=

Pool A=

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 59, Lakeland Christian 44

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 61, Clinton Christian 12

Lakeland Christian 55, Clinton Christian 17

Pool B=

Faith Christian 65, Granger Christian 35

Faith Christian 80, Hamilton 25

Granger Christian 32, Hamilton 27

Laporte Tournament=

Championship=

Highland 32, Hanover Central 30

First Round=

Hanover Central 60, LaPorte 28

Highland 47, Bethany Christian 33

Third Place=

Bethany Christian 54, LaPorte 35

Lebanon Tournament=

Consolation=

Greenfield 51, Lafayette Jeff 32

First Round=

Indian Creek 54, Greenfield 36

Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Lowell 47

Indpls Pike 40, Lebanon 28

Mooresville 60, Lafayette Jeff 23

Semifinal=

Indian Creek 54, Mooresville 51

North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 43, Robinson, Ill. 40

Orleans 63, OPH, Ill. 31

Robinson, Ill. 42, Orleans 25

Scottsburg Tournament=

Pool A=

Scottsburg 70, W. Washington 30

Scottsburg 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 17

W. Washington 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 28

Pool B=

Charlestown 53, Indpls Chatard 45

Evansville North 48, Charlestown 43, OT

Indpls Chatard 54, Evansville North 52

Triton Central Tournament=

Consolation=

Salem 47, Jac-Cen-Del 45

Southport 55, Lawrenceburg 47

First Round=

Bloomington North 66, Lawrenceburg 59

Heritage Christian 60, Southport 47

Northeastern 42, Jac-Cen-Del 37

Triton Central 42, Salem 41, OT

Semifinal=

Bloomington North 58, Heritage Christian 48

Triton Central 50, Northeastern 40

Twin Lakes Tournament=

First Round=

Crown Point 49, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, OT

Rochester 52, N. White 27

Twin Lakes 75, Clinton Prairie 39

Westfield 49, Kankakee Valley 32

Waldron Tournament=

Championship=

Batesville 49, Tri-West 27

First Round=

Batesville 48, Waldron 21

Tri-West 54, Switzerland Co. 52

Third Place=

Switzerland Co. 58, Waldron 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Medora vs. Cannelton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

