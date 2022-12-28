ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlsbad 56, Artesia 44

Clovis 49, Laguna-Acoma 30

Cuba 50, Bernalillo 49

Goddard 49, Dexter 12

Hope Christian 71, Espanola Valley 45

Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 40, Alamo-Navajo 30

Kirtland Central 66, Belen 32

La Cueva 57, Los Lunas 14

Las Cruces 46, Valencia 29

Los Alamos 48, Pecos 28

Mayfield 66, Deming 45

Penasco 39, Taos 33

Portales 44, Slidell, Texas 39

Roswell 58, Lovington 43

Sandia Prep 40, St. Michael’s 38

Santa Fe Indian 53, Whitehorse, Utah 34

Tohajilee 57, Socorro 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Robinson scores 17 to lead BYU to 69-49 romp over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson had 17 points in BYU’s 69-49 win over Pacific on Thursday night. Robinson added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Spencer Johnson finished with 15 points to help BYU earn its sixth straight victory. The Tigers (7-9) were led by Keylan Boone with 19 points. Luke Avdalovic scored nine. BYU took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

Baker scores 20, Fresno State tops Wyoming 58-53

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jermarl Baker Jr., scored 20 points as Fresno State beat Wyoming 58-53 in a Mountain West Conference opener on Wednesday. Baker was 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance for the Bulldogs (5-7). Isaih Moore was 6 of 7 shooting to add 14 points and he had nine rebounds. Leo Colimerio had eight points and nine rebounds. The Cowboys (5-8) were led in scoring by Noah Reynolds, who finished with 16 points. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Wyoming hosts New Mexico while Fresno State goes to Utah State.
FRESNO, CA
The Associated Press

Sanders scores 17 as Cal Poly beats CS Northridge 67-57

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 17 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Northridge 67-57 in a Big West Conference opener on Thursday night. Sanders shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Mustangs (7-6). Alimamy Koroma added 13 points and five rebounds, while Chance Hunter scored 11. The Matadors (3-9) were led by Atin Wright with 21 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had six rebounds to go with six points. Both teams play again on Saturday. Cal Poly visits Hawaii and CSU Northridge travels to play CSU Fullerton.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Associated Press

Belo scores 19 as Montana State downs Idaho 72-58

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo scored 19 points as Montana State beat Idaho 72-58 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday. Belo added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6). Tyler Patterson scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 9 from distance). Raequan Battle was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points. Divant’e Moffitt led the way for the Vandals (6-8) with 19 points and four assists. Idaho also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Nigel Burris. In addition, Trey Smith finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Montana State hosts Eastern Washington while Idaho visits Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Associated Press

Grand Canyon turns back Cal Baptist 73-59 in WAC opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 16 points to guide Grand Canyon past California Baptist 73-59 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (10-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals. Noah Baumann recorded 10 points. Joe Quintana finished with 14 points to lead the Lancers (8-6). Taran Armstrong added 10 points and four assists. Up next for Grand Canyon is a matchup Thursday with Sam Houston on the road. Cal Baptist visits Seattle U on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Nicholas leads Texas Southern over Huston-Tillotson 92-54

HOUSTON (AP) — Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 28 points in Texas Southern’s 92-54 victory against Huston-Tillotson on Thursday night. Nicholas added 15 rebounds for the Tigers (4-9). Davon Barnes scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance). John Walker III had 10 points. Nasir Scott led the Rams with 12 points. Jordan Burroughs-Chandler added nine points for Huston-Tillotson.and Faite Wiliams had eight points and three steals. Texas Southern hosts Southern in its next matchup on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mackenzie has 25, Idaho State tops Northern Arizona 79-53

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brock Mackenzie scored 25 points as Idaho State beat Northern Arizona 79-53 on Thursday. Mackenzie shot 10 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bengals (4-10). Miguel Tomley scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Brayden Parker finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (4-10) with 15 points. Xavier Fuller added 13 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Jalen Cole had 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado while Northern Arizona visits Weber State.
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

Small's 19 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 80-64

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tahj Small scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 80-64 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Small shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (10-4). Le’Tre Darthard scored 15 points while going 5 of 14 (4 for 12 from distance). Justin Harmon was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win. Qua Grant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bearkats (10-3). Jaden Ray added 13 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Donte Powers finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech while Sam Houston visits New Mexico State.
OREM, UT
The Associated Press

Denver needs 3 overtimes to get past Kansas City, 85-83

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the third overtime period to lift Denver to an 85-83 win over Kansas City in a Summit League battle on Thursday night. Bruner hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to give the Pioneers a 66-63 lead with four seconds left in regulation, but Shemarri Allen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into overtime. Allen tied the game at 71-71 with 40 seconds left in the first overtime but missed a jumper with a second left in the second overtime with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

No. 12 Washington holds off No. 21 Texas 27-20 in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and No. 12 Washington held off No. 21 Texas 27-20 on Thursday night in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Texas scored 10 late points, pulling within seven on Bert Auburn’s 26-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, then failed on an onside kick try. The Longhorns (8-5) stopped the Huskies (11-2) on the ensuing possession and took over on their own 16 with 32 seconds and got to the Washington 40 on the final play of the game. Penix finished the season with 4,641 yards passing to break the 20-year-old Washington season mark of 4,458 set by Cody Pickett. Penix led back-to-back scoring drives of 75 and 90 yards in the second half to stretch the Huskies’ lead to 17. He was 32 of 55, completed passes to eight receivers, and connected with Taj Davis and Jalen McMillan for scores.
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy