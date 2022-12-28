Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlsbad 56, Artesia 44
Clovis 49, Laguna-Acoma 30
Cuba 50, Bernalillo 49
Goddard 49, Dexter 12
Hope Christian 71, Espanola Valley 45
Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 40, Alamo-Navajo 30
Kirtland Central 66, Belen 32
La Cueva 57, Los Lunas 14
Las Cruces 46, Valencia 29
Los Alamos 48, Pecos 28
Mayfield 66, Deming 45
Penasco 39, Taos 33
Portales 44, Slidell, Texas 39
Roswell 58, Lovington 43
Sandia Prep 40, St. Michael’s 38
Santa Fe Indian 53, Whitehorse, Utah 34
Tohajilee 57, Socorro 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0