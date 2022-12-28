ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Fenwick, Ohio 67, Linsly 29

Bluefield 40, Graham, Va. 33

Cabell Midland 41, Bishop Hartley, Ohio 35

Lewis County 66, Herbert Hoover 58

Roane County 75, Poca 22

Spring Valley 60, Maryville, Tenn. 57

St. Marys 42, Gilmer County 34

Wheeling Park 78, Brooke 29

Wyoming East 53, Summers County 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

