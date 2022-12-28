ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 53, Northern Garrett, Md. 40

East Fairmont 66, Notre Dame 24

Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53

Hampshire 67, Grafton 50

Huntington 65, S. Point, Ohio 51

John Marshall 69, Salineville Southern, Ohio 36

Lisbon David Anderson, Ohio 51, Oak Glen 47

Ripley 54, Ravenswood 53

Sissonville 47, Sherman 40

Summers County 72, Man 26

Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 54, Paw Paw 38

Williamstown 87, Belpre, Ohio 58

Winfield 54, Nitro 38

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Wheeling Park 80, Byesville Meadowbrook, Ohio 16

Wishes Can Happen Invitational=

Linsly 69, Akr. Ellet, Ohio 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

WTRF- 7News

Wrestlers take to the mat for the 33rd annual Wheeling Park Duals

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The 33rd annual Wheeling Park Duals wrestling tournament returned to the Friendly City.   It’s a two-day event with thirty-two teams competing.  The tournament takes place at WesBanco Arena.   On Wednesday there were eight rounds.   In the 175lbs weight class, Brooke High School’s Gavin Moore took down Parkersburg’s Brandon Daries.   […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Patriots dominate the Monarchs

MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall.   The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.
WHEELING, WV
The Associated Press

Swenson scores 22 as Stetson downs Lipscomb 86-80 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stephan Swenson scored 22 points and Jalen Blackmon 21 to help Stetson defeat Lipscomb 86-80 in overtime on Friday in an Atlantic Sun opener. Swenson, who had six assists for the Hatters (6-6), hit a 3-pointer send the game into overtime tied at 69-all. Blackmon scored 12 points in overtime, and shot 6 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Josh Smith shot 7 for 15 to finish with 15 points, while adding 13 rebounds. The Bisons (8-6) were led in scoring by Jacob Ognacevic, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Trae Benham added 14 points for Lipscomb. Quincy Clark also put up 14 points and two steals. ___
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maryland coach Mike Locksley said a good coach always has a game plan. That’s why he donned an oversized red Noggin Boss hat with a Maryland emblem on it as he sat quietly in a chair awaiting his postgame fate Friday — a bucket of mayonnaise being dumped over his head. Locksley had agreed to do it for charity weeks ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, saying he’d do anything if it meant winning. “A former Terp developed the hat and it gave me a little bit of cover” from the mayonnaise, Locksley said.
RALEIGH, NC
