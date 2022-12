JANESVILLE—Wright State recruit Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored a game-high 28 points to lead Janesville Craig past the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 66-50 in the Optimist Classic championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 28. “Janesville Craig is a talented team,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “Magestro-Kennedy is one of the best scorers and shooters that I’ve seen this year. “Hats off to Craig, they were fun to play...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO