Antioch, CA

contracosta.news

Pittsburg Police Say 15-Year-Old Shot and Killed

At 3:04 pm Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Suzanne Drive off of Buchanan Road in the City of Pittsburg. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and AMR responded to the scene with a subject confirmed wounded and down on the ground. A medical helicopter was requested and was going to land at Highlands Elementary School.
PITTSBURG, CA
contracosta.news

37-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Murder in Antioch

On Wednesday, the Antioch Police Department released new information on a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in the City of Antioch. At 2:15 pm Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in the City of Antioch. It was reported that a subject was shot in the head. The Contra Costa County Fire protection District requested a medical helicopter, however, opted to ground transport. The victim later died.
ANTIOCH, CA
contracosta.news

Man Charged on Hate Crime After Racist Rant Caught on Video in San Ramon

Martinez, CA — A 40-year-old Colorado has been charged by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office with a two-count misdemeanor complaint for two separate assaultive incidents. The charges include hate crimes for making racial and homophobic remarks while threatening one individual in San Ramon and committing battery for...
SAN RAMON, CA
contracosta.news

CHP Arrest Report Shows Antioch Mayor Had More Than 1 Drink

On March 19, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was arrested for a DUI and now under a California Public Records Request, more information on the arrest is available. According to the 8-page arrest report, Thorpe was pulled over by CHP Officer Dagnino and was administered a field sobriety test along with a blood-alcohol test. At 2:13 am, Thorpe blew a blood-alcohol of .121 and again at 2:19 am a .124. Thorpe also lied to the CHP officer telling him he was on his way home from dinner and said he had nothing to drink—while wearing a white Michelob Ultra wristband around his right wrist.
ANTIOCH, CA
contracosta.news

Choice in Aging Highlights 2022 Accomplishments

For more than 70 years, Choice in Aging has been redefining how we age in our community. Our next big leap in busting ageism and the institutionalization of seniors is construction of our innovative Aging in Place Campus. 2022 was the year the Aging in Place Campus went from a...
PLEASANT HILL, CA

