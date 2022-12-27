On March 19, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was arrested for a DUI and now under a California Public Records Request, more information on the arrest is available. According to the 8-page arrest report, Thorpe was pulled over by CHP Officer Dagnino and was administered a field sobriety test along with a blood-alcohol test. At 2:13 am, Thorpe blew a blood-alcohol of .121 and again at 2:19 am a .124. Thorpe also lied to the CHP officer telling him he was on his way home from dinner and said he had nothing to drink—while wearing a white Michelob Ultra wristband around his right wrist.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO