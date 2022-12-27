ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss

Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
CLEMSON, SC
StyleCaster

JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring From the NFL After 11 Years—‘The Mental Stress’ Is ‘Really Heavy’

He’s considered one of the best defensive players of all time. So, like so many other football fans, you might be wondering why JJ Watt is retiring when it’s reasonable to assume he’d have another stellar year in 2023. Apparently, even the Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had “no idea” but Watt himself said he’s “known for a while” that this was “the right time” to hang up his cleats after the Cardinal’s loss against Tampa Bay on Christmas Day, 2022. “Happy for him. He seems like he’s in a really good place… What a tremendous player and person and...
WISCONSIN STATE
VolunteerCountry

VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.  The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy