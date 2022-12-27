Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
AOL Corp
Tom Brady and the … Raiders? Saints? 49ers? Buccaneers? It looks like another Tom-A-Thon is coming
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat this season, before the NFL knew about the Miami Dolphins’ tampering dalliance with Tom Brady, before the quarterback’s high-profile divorce and FTX crypto nightmare, Dana White opened the door on an offseason microscope that is going to only intensify.
How did it become legal to be so pushy in the NFL?
The NFL abandoned its rule against pushing a runner after deciding it could not be officiated fairly. Now pushing the pile is part of teams' strategy.
Tennessee Titans Get Crushing Injury News on Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
In a devastating development for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season is over. Tannehill has been placed on injured reserve. Schefter noted that Tannehill had ankle surgery last week. This may give him more time to recover and ...
JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring From the NFL After 11 Years—‘The Mental Stress’ Is ‘Really Heavy’
He’s considered one of the best defensive players of all time. So, like so many other football fans, you might be wondering why JJ Watt is retiring when it’s reasonable to assume he’d have another stellar year in 2023. Apparently, even the Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had “no idea” but Watt himself said he’s “known for a while” that this was “the right time” to hang up his cleats after the Cardinal’s loss against Tampa Bay on Christmas Day, 2022. “Happy for him. He seems like he’s in a really good place… What a tremendous player and person and...
VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight
Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
Report: New Jersey sportsbooks strike Citrus Bowl betting due to Drew Brees
Come on, man. New Jersey sports bettors were thunderstruck on Friday when state regulators pulled odds for the upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, citing a violation from “an individual associated with the Purdue Football team,” per ESPN’s David Purdum. And who...
Drake London's 'Opposite' Mindset Has Falcons 'Really Excited'
Atlanta Falcons rookie wideout Drake London has opened eyes with his on-field performance and physical tools, but he's impressed coach Arthur Smith with how he's wired - and only continues to prove himself each week.
