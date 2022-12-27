Read full article on original website
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Sugar Bowl Pregame Hub: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Coming off a Big 12 Championship for the first time in 10 years, No. 9 Kansas State (10-3) sails into the Allstate Sugar Bowl seeking a school record-tying 11 wins when it meets No. 5 Alabama (10-2) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on December 31 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
5 bold predictions for Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State
Sadly enough Alabama’s 2022 football season will come to an end on Saturday afternoon at the conclusion of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Although the season has been a slight disappointment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide can right the ship and end the year on a high note with a victory over the Big 12 champs, the Kansas State Wildcats.
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer rips officials after Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was not happy with the officiating during Friday's 45-38 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame, and he let the world know it after the game. Following the loss, Beamer scorched the game's officials, telling reporters, via Dwayne McLemore of The State, "Thank...
Report Card: Young linemen, running backs stood out for the Sooners
Just like that, season 128 of Oklahoma football is done. By record, they were the worst Oklahoma team since 1998, finishing under .500 (6-7) on the season. However, after the Sooners’ performance against the No. 13 Seminoles, it’s hard to suggest they were as bad as that 1998 team.
Hall Of Famer Safety Ed Reed Agrees To Become Head Coach At Bethune-Cookman University
Super Bowl Champion and Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed has agreed to become Bethune-Cookman University’s head football coach. ESPN reports Reed, who was inducted into the NFL Hall Of Fame in 2019, agreed to a deal Tuesday and is the latest former NFL player to coach an HBCU football program.
Live Cheez-It Bowl Gameday Updates: Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32 - Fourth Quarter
ORLANDO -- Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. from Camping World Stadium (65,000) in Orlando, Fla. The game between the Seminoles and the Sooners will be shown on ESPN. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the bowl game, click here.
Photos: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Images from the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl, where No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 7 Clemson 31-14 on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium to cap an 11-win season:. The Tennessee team busses arrive at Hard Rock Stadium as the Vols make their return to...
Pete Golding 'absolutely' plans to be the DC at Alabama in 2023
NEW ORLEANS – Unlike Bill O’Brien, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding still has time left on his Crimson Tide contract, which was extended last summer through 2024. On Thursday in his first media availability since fall camp, prior to the Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State, Golding was...
WATCH: Georgia Players and Kirby Smart Preview Ohio State and More
The media availabilities have kicked off for the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia and we have all of the sites and sounds you need to see here from the first day's events leading up to Saturday's matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State ...
