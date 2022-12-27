ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal OL From Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The latest Transfer Portal pickup for BYU football is Utah State offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho. A 6-foot-4, 310-pound prospect, Lapuaho started in all 13 games at right guard for the Aggies during the 2022 season. He was part of an offensive line that helped Utah State rush for 159.2 yards per game. In addition, Utah State’s offensive featured a 1,000-yard running back in Calvin Tyler Jr.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Offensive Lineman Sione Veikoso Dies In Accident

PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has tragically passed away. He was 22 years old. Veikoso was involved in an accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, during the holiday break. The accident was a construction job that saw a retaining wall collapse. Veikoso was the only person in the accident that has passed away. Three others were seriously injured, according to reports.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Talkin' Sports: Former Utah, BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb on college hoops

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes, Cougars and Aggies are about to dive into the conference basketball season. Tim LaComb was on Rick Majerus' staff at the U, served as Dave Rose's assistant coach at Y and his kid played AAU basketball with the Aggies Steven Ashworth, so who better to assess the local teams as they move into conference play? Watch Tim with DJ on KMYU Talkin' Sports right here.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Morgan Scalley Reflects On Growth Of Utah Football

LOS ANGELES- Morgan Scalley, much like head coach Kyle Whittingham, found a landing spot at Utah and pretty much never left. He started his journey with the Utes as a top-tier safety from 2001-2004. Scalley moved on for a year in 2005 but came back in 2006 as an administrative assistant while he wrapped up a master’s degree in business and the rest as they say, is history. Utah’s defensive coordinator has been a part of every major modern moment for the Utes and can’t help but reflect on the monumental growth of Utah football.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Texas Instruments' multibillion-dollar microchip plant now open in Utah

LEHI — Once best known for its consumer products, like the iconic TI-81 calculator, Texas Instruments is now a fast-growing force in semiconductor manufacturing and one that got a foothold in Utah in June 2021 with the purchase of Micron Technology's Lehi microchip fabrication plant in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.
LEHI, UT

