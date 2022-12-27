Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal OL From Utah State
PROVO, Utah – The latest Transfer Portal pickup for BYU football is Utah State offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho. A 6-foot-4, 310-pound prospect, Lapuaho started in all 13 games at right guard for the Aggies during the 2022 season. He was part of an offensive line that helped Utah State rush for 159.2 yards per game. In addition, Utah State’s offensive featured a 1,000-yard running back in Calvin Tyler Jr.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Picks Up Commitment From Ole Miss Transfer Miles Battle
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle announced his commitment to the University of Utah football team. The announcement came from Battle’s personal Twitter account with a photo of him in a Utah uniform. This adds to an already talented pool of Utah defensive backs....
kslsports.com
BYU Football Offensive Lineman Sione Veikoso Dies In Accident
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has tragically passed away. He was 22 years old. Veikoso was involved in an accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, during the holiday break. The accident was a construction job that saw a retaining wall collapse. Veikoso was the only person in the accident that has passed away. Three others were seriously injured, according to reports.
KUTV
Talkin' Sports: Former Utah, BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb on college hoops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes, Cougars and Aggies are about to dive into the conference basketball season. Tim LaComb was on Rick Majerus' staff at the U, served as Dave Rose's assistant coach at Y and his kid played AAU basketball with the Aggies Steven Ashworth, so who better to assess the local teams as they move into conference play? Watch Tim with DJ on KMYU Talkin' Sports right here.
kslsports.com
Morgan Scalley Reflects On Growth Of Utah Football
LOS ANGELES- Morgan Scalley, much like head coach Kyle Whittingham, found a landing spot at Utah and pretty much never left. He started his journey with the Utes as a top-tier safety from 2001-2004. Scalley moved on for a year in 2005 but came back in 2006 as an administrative assistant while he wrapped up a master’s degree in business and the rest as they say, is history. Utah’s defensive coordinator has been a part of every major modern moment for the Utes and can’t help but reflect on the monumental growth of Utah football.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Do real University of Utah football fans travel with the team?
PASADENA, Calif. — My radio partner — and the stadium voice of the University of Utah football team — Tim Hughes told me recently about a Utah fan who said to him: “Real fans travel with the team.”. I think he was giving Tim a hard...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
Salt Lake City currently last one standing in 2030 Olympic bid
PARK CITY, Utah — The Sapporo, Japan 2030 Olympic Bid Committee has put a “pause” on its pursuit to host the Winter Olympics, according to Reuters. Results of investigations of […]
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
ksl.com
Texas Instruments' multibillion-dollar microchip plant now open in Utah
LEHI — Once best known for its consumer products, like the iconic TI-81 calculator, Texas Instruments is now a fast-growing force in semiconductor manufacturing and one that got a foothold in Utah in June 2021 with the purchase of Micron Technology's Lehi microchip fabrication plant in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.
kjzz.com
Woman hospitalized with broken bones, fractured skull after sledding accident in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A young woman was hospitalized after a bad sledding accident in Provo. Kyliee Young said her friends and boyfriend invited her to go sledding on Dec. 16. She joked that she really wanted to stay home and watch movies, but she mustered up the energy to go have a good time.
Comments / 0