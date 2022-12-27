Read full article on original website
Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in Idaho
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls, Idaho, and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
Memorial underway in Coeur d'Alene for Idaho murder victims Kaylee and Madison
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A memorial is underway for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students killed near the University of Idaho in November. "Throughout all of her years of education, Kaylee maintained incredible grades and made friends wherever she went. She was social, quirky, contagious and a little bit of a goof ball (sorry Kaylee, it's true!)," Goncalves' obituary says. "She was strong. She was fair. She was tough. She was dedicated. She was beautiful."
The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
Gonzaga rewind: Efton Reid III stays course, gets rewarded in second half of Eastern Oregon romp
Matt Kemp has faced two renditions of Gonzaga in his two years as Eastern Oregon’s basketball coach. The first one beat his NAIA Mountaineers 115-62 in a preseason exhibition. The second one blew past EOU 120-42 on Wednesday, setting program records for margin of defeat (78 points) and total field goals made (51).
