COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A memorial is underway for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students killed near the University of Idaho in November. "Throughout all of her years of education, Kaylee maintained incredible grades and made friends wherever she went. She was social, quirky, contagious and a little bit of a goof ball (sorry Kaylee, it's true!)," Goncalves' obituary says. "She was strong. She was fair. She was tough. She was dedicated. She was beautiful."

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO