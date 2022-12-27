Read full article on original website
Cult of the Lamb reveals Major Update features for 2023
Cult of the Lamb, the indie adventure hit from developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital, has just revealed a series of key features that will be added in 2023’s first major update. This includes new heavy attacks and content, as well as broader technical improvements such as increasing accessibility.
My Time at Sandrock announces Multiplayer open playtest
My Time at Sandrock, the open world building and adventure game from Pathea Games, has revealed that an open playtest for multiplayer will begin on January 12th, 2023, at 7 PM pacific time. It will run through January 19th, 2023. The teaser image in today’s announcement accounts for CET. Multiplayer will support up to four players total.
How to get the new Moyai Glove in Slap Battles – Moai Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Moyai Glove or how to get the Moai Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Bloxburg New Years Update 2023 Log 0.11.3 – Winter Patch Notes!
Roblox Bloxburg has launched an update on December 30th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases new gameplay trailer
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, an upcoming open world action RPG from Ukraine’s prolific developer GSC Game World, has just revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer titled “Come to Me”. The game will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. No release window has been confirmed...
Untold Tales releases new teaser for ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
Publisher Untold Tales has just revealed a new trailer for ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, an indie adventure featuring puzzles, rhythm combat and Norse mythology. According to a recent release date trailer, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree will launch on January 27th, 2023, for Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Here is today’s new teaser, focusing on the game environments:
Ice Beam TM Location & Recipe Resources – How to get it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where resources and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Ice Beam, we have all the possible locations to find the TM recipe, including a list of resources you’ll need.
Project: The Perceiver showcases Developer Gameplay trailer
Project: The Perceiver is an open-world action game developed by Papergames and 17ZHE Studio. The game explores conflicting ideologies in a fantasy universe. The setting goes back to the Tianhu Period of the Xuantang Dynasty or known as the “Era of Chaos.” The live stream focuses on the gameplay, which is not shown in the debut trailer. Get a glimpse of the 45-minute developer gameplay video of Project: The Perceiver, courtesy of Project: The Perceiver’s Youtube Channel:
Tatsugiri Scales Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Tatsugiri Scales, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Klefki Key Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Klefki Key, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Roblox Death Zone Codes (January 2023)
In Roblox Death Zone, you will enter a dangerous world that has been taken over by monsters. You have your choice to work together with players in PVE, or you can make things more difficult by joining a PVP server and fighting against monsters and players! Run around the large map to collect loot from these dangerous areas, and try your best to survive! If you can take out enemies, you will level up and be able to improve your character with upgrades.
RedDeerGames reveals new UnderDungeon gameplay trailer
UnderDungeon, an upcoming adventure RPG from indie dev team Josyan, has just released a brand-new gameplay trailer featuring exploration, new characters, and more. UnderDungeon recently announced a launch date for January 13th, 2023. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A release date...
Larvesta Fuzz Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Larvesta Fuzz, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Spiritomb Fragment Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Spiritomb Fragment, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
River City Girls 2 Review – Peppy, Pink, Powerful
There’s something deeply comforting for me with old arcade-style side-scrolling beat-em-ups. Back in the days when every Pizza parlor and laundromat had an arcade, I would dump handfuls of coins in these machines, always rushing for the games with the cool-looking protagonists and endless waves of villains to fight. Metal Slug was my personal favorite, but that might have been more of a shoot-em-up.
