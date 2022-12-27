ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

The Frisco Frenzy Podcast: Tyler Merriam

Join Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman as they're joined by Tyler Merriam, associate athletic director for media and lead radio play-by-play for football, men's basketball, baseball, and softball at South Dakota State. They discuss the history of how both North Dakota State and South Dakota State moved from Division II to Division I, what the Dakota Marker rivalry means to both programs, and more!
FARGO, ND
herosports.com

Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction

2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
FARGO, ND
CBS Sports

How to watch North Dakota vs. North Dakota State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: North Dakota State 3-11; North Dakota 6-8 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the North Dakota State Bison last season on scores of 76-86 and 53-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Essentia Health announces top baby names for 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Essentia Health has the top baby names from its Fargo hospital. The top five for boys are Henry, Maverick, Leo, Easton and Noah. The most popular names for girls are Violet, Charlotte, Norah and Amelia. Claire and Ava are tied for fifth. 1,103 babies have...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
MAHNOMEN, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Polk County Juvenile Center Update

Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
POLK COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle. It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of 20th St. S. and ended near Rivershore Drive. Police say...
MOORHEAD, MN
gowatertown.net

Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Snowiest December on record??

Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens

ROTHSAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) -- Authorities have reopened a I-94 eastbound near Rothsay, following a crash that closed down a portion of the interstate Tuesday evening. Minnesota State Troopers responded to and investigated a jackknifed semi around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 36. Authorities say the semi was...
ROTHSAY, MN

