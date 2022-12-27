Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Omot, North Dakota Fightin' Hawks to host Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison
North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play Friday. The Fightin' Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota gives up...
dakotanewsnow.com
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the FCS Championship a week from Sunday the city of Marshall, Minnesota, will be divided thanks to two of their favorite sons having history with South Dakota State and North Dakota State. SDSU senior defensive lineman Reece Winkelman graduated from Marshall in 2017...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU athletic director on Bison playing for another FCS football championship: "You've got to pinch yourself"
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larson says he and the Bison football team are fired up and ready to head to Frisco, Texas next week to compete for a national championship. "This is my seventh trip down to Frisco and there are still times where you've got to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
The Frisco Frenzy Podcast: Tyler Merriam
Join Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman as they're joined by Tyler Merriam, associate athletic director for media and lead radio play-by-play for football, men's basketball, baseball, and softball at South Dakota State. They discuss the history of how both North Dakota State and South Dakota State moved from Division II to Division I, what the Dakota Marker rivalry means to both programs, and more!
herosports.com
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
CBS Sports
How to watch North Dakota vs. North Dakota State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: North Dakota State 3-11; North Dakota 6-8 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the North Dakota State Bison last season on scores of 76-86 and 53-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
valleynewslive.com
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
kvrr.com
Essentia Health announces top baby names for 2022
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Essentia Health has the top baby names from its Fargo hospital. The top five for boys are Henry, Maverick, Leo, Easton and Noah. The most popular names for girls are Violet, Charlotte, Norah and Amelia. Claire and Ava are tied for fifth. 1,103 babies have...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man accused of Attempted Murder, other charges committed to North Dakota State Hospital
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, is now in the custody of the North Dakota State Hospital. Court documents filed Tuesday obtained by WDAY Radio show 28-year-old Maichael Yousa has been committed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
rjbroadcasting.com
Polk County Juvenile Center Update
Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle. It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of 20th St. S. and ended near Rivershore Drive. Police say...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens
ROTHSAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) -- Authorities have reopened a I-94 eastbound near Rothsay, following a crash that closed down a portion of the interstate Tuesday evening. Minnesota State Troopers responded to and investigated a jackknifed semi around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 36. Authorities say the semi was...
Comments / 0