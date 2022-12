SEASIDE — In the aftermath of a deadly crash along U.S. Highway 26 on Tuesday, friends and family mourned a father and two children. Bonifacio Nolazco-Pineda, 41, Justin Nolazco-Pedraza, 19, and Alana Nolazco-Pedraza, 4, were killed after a tree fell on the roof of their truck while driving eastbound on the highway near milepost 15 at about 11:30 a.m. They are immediately survived by Lliana Pedraza and Alexa Nolazco-Pedraza.

