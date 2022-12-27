Read full article on original website
Related
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half. 32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense. 29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense. Other arrests include:. 25-year-old...
theperrynews.com
Redfield speeder threatens to kill arresting officer
A Redfield woman faces harassment and interference charges after allegedly threatening to kill the deputy sheriff who stopped her for speeding Wednesday evening. Ashten Christine Medina, 36, of 16507 280th St., Redfield, was charged with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
Two die in Story County head-on collision
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a head-on crash just East of Nevada Thursday afternoon. At around 3:10 p.m. deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30, about a quarter mile east of 248th Street. A Chevy pick-up operated […]
Adair County Accident
(Adair) Rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle accident in Adair County at 9:23 this (Thursday) morning. According to Cass County Communications, the accident involved a semi versus a car on White Pole Road near the Jesse James Monument west of Adair. Injuries are unknown currently. Cass EMS was dispatched to Adair County. We will have more information as soon as it is available.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Tuesday, Dec. 27: Routine activity reported. Monday, Dec. 26: No activity to report. Sunday, Dec. 25: At 9:48 am a deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident at 16th and Hager Sts in Grand Junction. A 16-year-old male was northbound on 16th St operating a 1994 Chevy S-10 pickup truck. Diane Schall, 65, of Ogden was eastbound on Hager St operating a 2015 GMC Acadia. The juvenile was cited for failure to obey a yield sign, failure to provide proof of insurance- accident related, and failure to have a valid driver’s license. Damage to each vehicle was estimate at $1,500. At 11:20 am a deputy picked up a stray dog in the 1000 block of Jefferson St in Scranton. The dog was taken to the animal holding facility. At 3:17 pm the sheriff, a deputy, and a Jefferson police officer investigated an assault in the 1100 block of Lincoln St in Scranton. Darren Lehrkamp, 30, of Scranton was arrested for criminal mischief- third degree, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent*. At 3:43 pm a deputy investigated a hit and run accident in the 300 block of Howard St in Rippey. At 6:34 pm a deputy assisted the Jail with an unruly inmate.
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
KCCI.com
Names of DMPD officers involved in shooting death of 16-year-old released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the names of three officers placed on leave after a 16-year-old wasshot and killed by police on Dec. 26. On Monday, officers were called to an apartment at 400 E. McKinley Ave. on the city's south side around 12:30 a.m.
yourfortdodge.com
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
KCCI.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Part of Highway 30 near Nevada was blocked off on Thursday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 east of Nevada. The Story County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck was...
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
theperrynews.com
Ankeny woman allegedly assaults West Des Moines man with knife
An Ankeny woman was arrested in West Des Moines early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting the father of her child with a knife. Kristina Alica Hanna, 21, of 3305 Northwest Buckingham Lane, Ankeny, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-use or display of a weapon. The incident began about 12:15 a.m....
KCCI.com
Man taken to hospital after falling at West Des Moines construction site
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement confirms a man has been taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in West Des Moines. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the man was working on an apartment complex near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue when he fell about 10 feet.
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Comments / 0