Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Tuesday, Dec. 27: Routine activity reported. Monday, Dec. 26: No activity to report. Sunday, Dec. 25: At 9:48 am a deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident at 16th and Hager Sts in Grand Junction. A 16-year-old male was northbound on 16th St operating a 1994 Chevy S-10 pickup truck. Diane Schall, 65, of Ogden was eastbound on Hager St operating a 2015 GMC Acadia. The juvenile was cited for failure to obey a yield sign, failure to provide proof of insurance- accident related, and failure to have a valid driver’s license. Damage to each vehicle was estimate at $1,500. At 11:20 am a deputy picked up a stray dog in the 1000 block of Jefferson St in Scranton. The dog was taken to the animal holding facility. At 3:17 pm the sheriff, a deputy, and a Jefferson police officer investigated an assault in the 1100 block of Lincoln St in Scranton. Darren Lehrkamp, 30, of Scranton was arrested for criminal mischief- third degree, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent*. At 3:43 pm a deputy investigated a hit and run accident in the 300 block of Howard St in Rippey. At 6:34 pm a deputy assisted the Jail with an unruly inmate.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO