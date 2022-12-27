Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: What’s up on New Year’s Eve 2022, before and after dark
Welcome to the last day of 2022! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is closed to all road and path traffic until it’s fixed, and there’s no date estimate for that yet. We’ll have an update on the situation later today.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2022’s last Thursday morning
ADDED 10:35 AM: Texter reports a backup on the West Seattle Bridge ramp to NB 99. This is the 7th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT expecting a 2-week-plus closure for repairs. WEATHER & WATER. No weather alerts this morning – rain expected off...
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Bicycle-detour map and other notes
Tomorrow will mark one week since mechanical trouble closed the West Seattle low bridge to road and path users. Tonight, some updates, starting with a map for the bicycle detour:. “This is a long detour,” SDOT acknowledges in this post about options for getting around while the low bridge is...
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s only emergency weather shelter reopens next week; crowdfunding continues
We will be back open on Monday morning, Jan 2, 2023 from 7:30 am till 11:00 am, and again at 5:00 pm for a hot meal and overnight every night that the overnight temperature is forecasted to be in the 30s. During the last Cold Weather Emergency, from November 3 thru December 25, we averaged 20 people per night, both men and women, as the only Shelter in the West Seattle/White Center area.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Clearing debris at sea
(Photos by Jerry Simmons) ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY REPORT: Thanks to everyone who sent photos of this vessel seen from Alki today, removing floating logs/trees from Elliott Bay, after the king tide – and rain-swollen rivers – swept so many out to sea. It’s the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers‘ M/V Puget, explained here as the USACE’s “debris recovery vessel,” with authority to “remove trees, brush and other debris that may be determined to be obstructions to navigation or that may promote flooding.”
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: This year’s Christmas-tree-recycling reminder
As we say goodbye to the old year, many are also ready to say goodbye to their Christmas tree. Here’s the annual reminder from Seattle Public Utilities about how to do that if you have curbside pickup or the ability to take your tree to the transfer station:. Seattle...
UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for crash near Olson/3rd
10:29 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rope rescue” response for what’s reported to be a “crash off the roadway” near Olson Place and 3rd SW [map]. Updates to come. 10:32 PM: First arriving firefighters say the vehicle is “30 feet down a bank” and so far it appears empty, so they’re going to have to go down and look for the occupant(s).
Options for your West Seattle Friday
(Pre-storms Lincoln Park photo by Troy Sterk) The list for today, from our West Seattle Event Calendar:. VOLUNTEER IN SOUTH PARK: The Duwamish River Community Coalition continues coordinating help for those affected by this week’s flooding in South Park and has been seeking volunteers to help again starting at 11 am today – sign-up link here (if it’s full, keep watching that link for opportunities; meantime, monetary donations are also still welcomed via this link).
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Fare-free transit this Saturday, West Seattle Water Taxi included
Saturday, for New Year’s Eve, many transit services around the region will be fare-free, including the West Seattle Water Taxi. The annual announcement just arrived – here are the Seattle/King County highlights:. *King County Metro: Buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule and be fare-free from 3...
FOLLOWUP: Catching up on garbage/recycling pickup (updated Friday)
THURSDAY EVENING: After last week’s big freeze led to crews skipping garbage/recycling/yard waste pickups for Seattle Public Utilities‘ Tuesday-Friday customers, this has been a catchup week – at least for garbage and yard/food waste, Though SPU said crews would “attempt” to catch up on recycling for “off-week” customers, so far we’ve only heard from people (ourselves included) whose recycling was not caught up. So we asked SPU about it. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register didn’t have numbers on how many “off-week” recycling pickups have been made, if any, she did stress these points:
Five possibilities for your West Seattle Wednesday night
LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm. TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW);...
HAPPY HUNDREDTH! West Seattle Chamber of Commerce to celebrate centennial in 2023
In 2023, The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating 100 years of incorporation. “Of the nearly 3900 incorporations filed in 1923, only 38 exist today” (Source: Washington Secretary of State) and the West Seattle Chamber is honored to be among the 1% still operating!. In 1923,...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver CR-V
My silver 2001 Honda CR-V was stolen last night, approximately between 10 PM and 7 AM this morning. I need it to drive my dad back-and-forth in hospital. I am at a huge loss without it. Here’s a picture of it if you could post it on the blog so people know to keep their eye out for it. My license plate is BHH 8282. It was stolen in front of my house on 15th Ave between Kenyon and Elmgrove.
Missing mail deliveries? It’s not (just) the weather
(Photo from last Friday, sent by Viacheslav) Multiple readers have mentioned missing their U.S. Postal Service deliveries some days – in West Seattle neighborhoods scattered from Pigeon Point to Fauntleroy. Obviously we’ve had some weather issues – as the photo above, from last week, shows. But USPS information both official and unofficial indicates the bigger problem is the one plaguing a variety of services and professions – they’re shorthanded. First, the official: We inquired with Lecia Hall, regional USPS spokesperson. She didn’t have information about specific affected routes, nor about what percentage of routes have had disruptions. But she did say, “We are still hiring, To review available jobs, go to usps.com/careers. We do update the list every week, so if someone doesn’t see the type of job or location they’re interested in this week, come back next week to refresh the list.” Unofficially, one reader reports speaking by phone with someone at one of West Seattle’s two post offices, who said they are dealing with 70 complaints from the reader’s route after more than a week of no deliveries. According to the reader’s report on the conversation, the problem is indeed a vacant position and that there’s too much red tape to go through to simply, for example, assign someone to work that route on OT. Meantime, USPS spokesperson Hall urges people to report missed deliveries or other service problems: “We’ll gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention. Customers can call us at 800-ASK-USPS or go to our website usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage. Every concern will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.”
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Not-So-Silent Night Parade returns
A lively all-ages way to start your New Year’s Eve is back this year – the Highland Park Improvement Club‘s Not-So-Silent-Night Parade Since HPIC’s building remains closed, awaiting rebuilding after last year’s fire, the parade will start at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) and proceed to Riverview Playfield. Bring a light, noisemaker(s) – drums, tambourines, whatever you have – costumes if you want. There’ll be free cider as everyone gathers at HPCS between 5:30 and 6, and hot chocolate and cookies at the end of the parade. It’s on no matter what the weather does (so far, the NYE forecast looks fairly calm, mostly cloudy, 40s, slight chance of rain. The parade is a tradition dating back to 2009!
BIZNOTE: Happy Lemon replacing Vatsana’s Thai at Westwood Village
We went back today to check again and the restaurant remains locked, with workers inside who appear to be dismantling fixtures. We sent inquiries both to the posted email address and to Happy Lemon corporate HQ; our note to the former just got a reply promising a “reply in the near future.” Meantime, Happy Lemon’s website says it has more than 2,000 locations in 20+ countries, with 14 in the Puget Sound metro area, nearest ones in Columbia City, South Lake Union, U-District, and Tukwila. Happy Lemon’s menu shows tea drinks featuring a variety of ingredients from boba to salted cheese, plus smoothies. This will be the second international tea chain to open in West Seattle, after Sharetea‘s Jefferson Square arrival a year and a half ago.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Ford pickup; charges filed in two other auto-theft-related cases
Three more auto-theft-related West Seattle Crime Watch reports:. STOLEN PICKUP: The report and photos are from Sam:. My car, a 1996 black Ford Ranger XLT, was stolen near Alki on 12/28. The phone number for tips would be (updated) 206-625-5011 and the police case number is 22-346724. (added) The plates...
FOLLOWUP: Towing crew removing sunken sailboat from Don Armeni
Back on Saturday, we reported on a false-alarm water-rescue call at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, related to a sinking sailboat that turned out to have been there for some days. By the next day, the boat was entirely submerged. Today, it’s being removed. After a tip from Doug, we went over for a look. The crew from BoatUS, which included a diver, told us they’re working on behalf of an insurance company.
Remembering Kalilah Hunter, long loved at Luna Park Café
Just before our recent storms, friends got the devastating news that Kalilah Hunter, known by many for her work at the temporarily closed Luna Park Café, had passed away. Here are remembrances they’re sharing:. Our dear friend Kalilah “Shmeow” Hunter sadly departed this world on December 16, 2022....
