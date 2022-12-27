(Photo from last Friday, sent by Viacheslav) Multiple readers have mentioned missing their U.S. Postal Service deliveries some days – in West Seattle neighborhoods scattered from Pigeon Point to Fauntleroy. Obviously we’ve had some weather issues – as the photo above, from last week, shows. But USPS information both official and unofficial indicates the bigger problem is the one plaguing a variety of services and professions – they’re shorthanded. First, the official: We inquired with Lecia Hall, regional USPS spokesperson. She didn’t have information about specific affected routes, nor about what percentage of routes have had disruptions. But she did say, “We are still hiring, To review available jobs, go to usps.com/careers. We do update the list every week, so if someone doesn’t see the type of job or location they’re interested in this week, come back next week to refresh the list.” Unofficially, one reader reports speaking by phone with someone at one of West Seattle’s two post offices, who said they are dealing with 70 complaints from the reader’s route after more than a week of no deliveries. According to the reader’s report on the conversation, the problem is indeed a vacant position and that there’s too much red tape to go through to simply, for example, assign someone to work that route on OT. Meantime, USPS spokesperson Hall urges people to report missed deliveries or other service problems: “We’ll gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention. Customers can call us at 800-ASK-USPS or go to our website usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage. Every concern will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service.”

