ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwZaO_0jw7qG1400

Hazmat crews responded to massive oil spill at a construction site in Manhattan Tuesday night.

FDNY officials say they received a call around 7 p.m. after approximately 700 gallons of diesel spilled at the construction site located at 36 West 66th Street on the Upper West Side.

Hazmat crews are on the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The leak has since been capped and the issue is being handled by the hazmat crew.

MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

The unusual arrest was caught on camera. Derick Waller reports from the 14th Street A/C/E station in Chelsea.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD announces Manhattan street closures for New Year's Eve

NEW YORK -- Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streetsBroadway from 42nd-49th streets43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenuesAdditional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenuesCommercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsNorth on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsEast of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streetsWest of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streetsPolice officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.Screening will take place at the following entry points:38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenuesUmbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYC DOT looks to reconstruct BQE's Triple Cantilever area

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, also known as the BQE, has seen better days. A critical stretch of roadway that provides fast access between the two boroughs is proving to be more vital than ever, with more than 130,000 cars daily. The New York City Department of Transportation says the stretch of highway in Brooklyn Heights called the "Triple Cantilever," which sits under homes, apartment buildings and greenspace, is now crumbling. But some wonder could the DOT's new 80-page proposal be the solution?"There's still a lot of questions. There's a lot of information that was presented, so I think the community...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Demolition Concludes for Extell’s Potential Supertall at 570 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan

At number three on our December countdown of the tallest buildings underway in New York is 570 Fifth Avenue, a potential 1,101-foot supertall in Midtown, Manhattan. Developed by Extell, the skyscraper could rise 78 stories and span 1.4 million square feet with hotel and condominium components. Alternately, the plot could give rise to an 860-foot-tall, 47-story office tower yielding more than 1.5 million square feet. ALBA Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and West 46th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past

Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Extreme delays on the George Washington Bridge after accident

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accident on the George Washington Bridge caused extensive delays for commuters early Wednesday morning. Drivers can expect up to a 30-minute delay entering Manhattan due to emergency maintenance after a crash on the upper level of the bridge. The George Washington South Walk and all lanes on the upper level are open as of 2:00 p.m., according to their Twitter.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening

New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
MANHATTAN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman struck by truck driver, killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was struck by a truck driver and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.It happened around 2 p.m. at St. John's Place and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.Police say the 75-year-old was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The 41-year-old driver is facing charges for driving with a suspended license.
BROOKLYN, NY
marinelink.com

Hundreds Evacuated from Staten Island Ferry After Engine Room Fire

Five people were injured and hundreds more evacuated after a fire broke out aboard a ferry traveling from Manhattan to Staten Island on Thursday evening, officials said. The Sandy Ground, one of the Staten Island Ferry's newly commissioned Ollis-class vessels, was carrying 868 passengers and 16 crew members when the engine room fire started shortly after 5 p.m., FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb said during a press conference.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown

They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy