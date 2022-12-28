About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side
Hazmat crews responded to massive oil spill at a construction site in Manhattan Tuesday night. FDNY officials say they received a call around 7 p.m. after approximately 700 gallons of diesel spilled at the construction site located at 36 West 66th Street on the Upper West Side. Hazmat crews are on the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The leak has since been capped and the issue is being handled by the hazmat crew. MORE NEWS | MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea
