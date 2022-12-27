Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
All residents leave Columbus’ Latitude Five25 after losing heat on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All 104 residents of a troubled Columbus apartment complex have vacated their former home as of Friday, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The former tenants of the 400-unit twin towers were left with just one working elevator and without potable water, heat or fire systems on Christmas day after […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Sully’s In the Valley restaurant hosting open interview event
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will host an Open Interview Event for Sully’s In the Valley Restaurant on Monday, January 23rd. The event will take place at the restaurant’s location in Beaver from 3 to 5 p.m.
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
columbusunderground.com
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park
Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
614now.com
Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner
With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Grove City Information| January/February 2022
For as long as I can remember, participating in a high school marching band – especially in Grove City – is a big deal. Members are part of the driving force behind the spirit of high school. However, there’s more to the marching band. The band members are...
5-year-old accidentally shot in the head recovering, preparing for school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tykeese Dondasse is excited about returning back to school next week. The Columbus 5-year-old has been through a lot over the last few months. In October, Tykeese accidentally shot himself in the head after he picked up a loaded gun while over at his aunt’s house.
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
sciotopost.com
Man Found Guilty of Renting Than Pawning Thousands in Electronics from Local Rent to Own
Circleville – A local company is finally getting justice after a theft back in 2018. The charges came from the local rent-to-own company that had dealt with the man through regular transactions. According to the report Edward Blackstone managed to rent 4 computer-related items from Rent 2 Own. The employee at the time stated that they typically limited people to only two high-end items, but Edward came in and dealt with another clerk after being denied by the Manager.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT – Glass Town New Year Countdown in Downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER – New Years’ events are on in Downtown Lancaster on Saturday night to bring in the New Year. Events will happen in the downtown area where local restaurants will offer local wares, hot food, and adult beverages that can be carried in the DORA district throughout the evening and after New Year.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety said the address had a short-term...
dayton.com
5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights
In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
