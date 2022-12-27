Read full article on original website
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Being Completely Against No-Cut Clauses in WWE Contracts
-- WWE contracts have long been in unique for many reasons, one of which is that historically no contracts were negotiated with a no-cut clause, leaving the contracted talent susceptible to being released at any time. A fightfulselect.com report notes that the absence of any no-cut clauses was strictly a Vince McMahon preference as he was "vehemently" against the idea despite other company officials being open to the idea of including them in deals.
Royal Rumble Qualifying Match, Tag-Team Title Bout Set For Next Week's SmackDown
You can officially pencil in two big matches for next week's blue brand show. On tap for next week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, the first WWE on FOX blue brand program of the New Year, the Royal Rumble qualifying matches will begin. Ricochet will go one-on-one against Top Dolla...
The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status Still Unclear; Backstage Rumors on Main Event Matches
– WWE has begun pitching some new ideas for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year, mainly due to the fact that the situation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s participation at the event is still up in the air. – Johnson still hasn’t committed to the event...
Dragon Lee's New WWE Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid NXT Wrestler; AEW Also Made Offer
-- Earlier this week, Dragon Lee announced that he has signed with WWE and more details have emerged on his new contract. Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Lee's deal is for three years and that while it is not at the same level money-wise as a main roster contract, it is above the standard NXT deal that WWE routinely offers talent and also more than what Lee was earning in Mexico. Meltzer also noted that AEW was not only interested in signing Lee, but they also extended a competing offer.
WWE NXT Level Up Lineup (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, More
WWE NXT Level Up (12/30) * Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana & Oba Femi. NXT Level Up streams each and every Friday night on Peacock in the United States, as well as the WWE Network everywhere else.
Kevin Owens Talks Wrestlemania 38 Clash With Stone Cold
During his recent chat with the New York Post, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens reflected on his Wrestlemania 38 clash with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Featured below are the is an excerpt from the interview. “I still don’t have a full grasp on how that...
WWE Confirms Pitch Black Match For Royal Rumble 2023 PPV
The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match is coming to the first WWE pay-per-view of 2023. During the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown of 2022, LA Knight challenged Bray Wyatt to a match at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. Later in the show, Michael Cole and Wade...
NXT Level Up Highlights (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Thea Hail aims for her fifth consecutive victory on NXT Level Up in a seesaw battle with the...
Dark Match Result From 12/30 Smackdown Taping
WWE fans inside Tampa Florida's Amalie Arena were treated to a dark match ahead of Friday's edition of Smackdown On FOX. According to a report from PWInsider, the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox battled Sonya Deville and Xia Li womens division tag team action. Morgan and Nox defeated...
Matt Hardy Talks Uncertainty Of Jeff Hardy's Return To AEW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it has been unfortunate with everything that has happened with his brother Jeff Hardy and how he hopes he can come back, turn everything around and turn it into a positive, but he is uncertain if Jeff will or will not return to All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For SmackDown In Two Weeks
You can officially pencil in a big title match for two weeks time. It was announced on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 that in two weeks time, Braun Strowman will square off against Imperium's Gunther, with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. Make sure to join us...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/30/2022): Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.
The final blue brand WWE program of 2022 goes down tonight. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening on FOX starting at 8/7c from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. On tap for tonight's show is Lacey Evans' return to action, Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, as well as SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending against Raquel Rodriguez.
Dragon Lee Signs With WWE & Joins NXT, Triple H Comments
On Thursday, the masked wrestling star confirmed his WWE signing. "An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe," Triple H commented. "And he's just getting started." Triple H continued, "The next chapter of Dragon Lee's career begins with WWE NXT!" "Thank you for the opportunity,"...
WWE Legend Set To Appear On New Amazon Series
A new Prime Video series will feature a former WWE Champion. Earlier today, Amazon announced that the new series, Coach Prime, will feature WWE Legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Check out the official press release from Amazon below:. Coach Prime Premieres on Prime Video with Special Guest...
Eric Bischoff Talks Working With Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Creativity Being Stifled
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2019 almost every day when he was the Executive Director of WWE Friday Night SmackDown as well as how not knowing what the next day will bring and the inconsistency is what stifled creativity a lot. Eric Bischoff also talked about Vince McMahon’s life post-WWE retirement.
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 highlights from the latest edition of WWE NXT have surfaced on the promotions official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Tuesdays show below, featuirng Dijak, Drew Gulak, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Making It Maximum is...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks "Single Worst Moment In Professional Wrestling"
During the latest recording of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his take on the infamous Brawl For All Tournament, which went down way back in 1998. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On the infamous shoot tournament, Brawl For All:. “It...
Beth Phoenix On Potentially Competing In A Wrestling Ring Again
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently spoke to Brandi Rhodes on her "2 Lies And 1 Truth" podcast on a number of topics such as potentially competing in a wrestling ring again and how talents always say never say never as well as how retirement in wrestling isn’t a thing.
Tony Schiavone Believes The Feud Between Eric Bischoff And Ric Flair Is a Work
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on AdFreeShows.com and spoke about a variety of topics such as how he believes the feud between WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is just a work and how both Bischoff and Flair are just full of sh*t.
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Pre-Show Featuring Ortiz (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Kuret are joined...
