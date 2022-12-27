-- Earlier this week, Dragon Lee announced that he has signed with WWE and more details have emerged on his new contract. Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Lee's deal is for three years and that while it is not at the same level money-wise as a main roster contract, it is above the standard NXT deal that WWE routinely offers talent and also more than what Lee was earning in Mexico. Meltzer also noted that AEW was not only interested in signing Lee, but they also extended a competing offer.

1 DAY AGO