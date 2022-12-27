Read full article on original website
Related
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? (Dec. 28, 2022)
The holidays might be over, but the wait for new episodes of ABC’s hit crime drama Big Sky is going to continue for yet another week. While we’d love to inform you that a new episode of Big Sky is finally coming your way tonight, the fact of the matter is that the series will remain on break through the remainder of the year.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Signs First Country Music Record Deal
Looks like the cowboy has rubbed off on Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, who just signed his first record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Best known for his role as Kayce Dutton -- prodigal son to Kevin Costner's John Dutton -- on the long-running Taylor Sheridan television series, Grimes is fast becoming a country music bonafide.
All the New Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, and More This Weekend, Dec. 9-11
Get the details on all the new holiday movies airing on Hallmark, Lifetime, OWN, CBS, and more the weekend of Dec. 9-11.
'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Shares the Secret to Kissing in a Cowboy Hat
Lainey Wilson is one of country music's top stars of 2022, and she's also establishing herself as an actress by starring on the current season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone. Fittingly, the singer plays the character of Abby, a singer who visits the ranch and soon begins a relationship with cowboy Ryan (Ian Bohen). Viewers have gotten to see their love story play out through the season, and things have even gotten a bit steamy, with a few kisses being shared between the two. In addition to having to learn how to act in a drama for the first time, Wilson has had to learn how to kiss on camera.
‘Gunsmoke’: Ken Curtis Quickly Bought 1 Iconic Milburn Stone Prop When the Show Was Canceled
Actor Ken Curtis purchased a major part of 'Gunsmoke' history when he first heard the news that CBS canceled the show.
startattle.com
The Wedding Veil Expectations (2023 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Avery and Peter try to keep the romance alive while renovating an old house and juggling work, but everything takes on a new perspective when Avery has a surprise for Peter. Startattle.com – The Wedding Veil Expectations 2023. The Wedding Veil Expectations is a Hallmark romance movie directed by...
programminginsider.com
Today in History: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. CBS’ version of “Les Miserables”, starring Richard Jordan and Anthony Perkins, aired in 1978…“Knots Landing” opened its 14 season run on CBS on this day in 1979. The initial setting was the cul-de-sac at Seaview Circle, which became considerably more complicated when Donna Mills joined the cast as Sid’s (Don Murray) sister Abby in season two.
Comments / 0