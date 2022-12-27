ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

How to watch North Dakota vs. North Dakota State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: North Dakota State 3-11; North Dakota 6-8 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the North Dakota State Bison last season on scores of 76-86 and 53-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
FARGO, ND
herosports.com

Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction

2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
gowatertown.net

Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
MAHNOMEN, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Polk County Juvenile Center Update

Renovations to the Polk County Juvenile Center in Crookston should be finished next month. Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee says the work should have been finished earlier. The renovations to the juvenile center are part of a $3.8 million capital improvement project for Polk County that includes mechanical repairs for the Justice Center and a roof replacement.
POLK COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd

(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two women arrested after short police chase, search in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two women are under arrest after police say they took authorities on a short chase and then ditched their vehicle. It happened just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 2800 block of 20th St. S. and ended near Rivershore Drive. Police say...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Essentia Fargo releases most popular baby names for 2022

(Fargo, ND) -- As 2022 comes to a close, plenty of new little humans entered the world and here in Fargo this year. So, just what are they being called?. Essentia Health-Fargo has released its most popular baby names for the past year. They include:. Boys - Henry. Maverick. Leo.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 eastbound near Rothsay reopens

ROTHSAY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) -- Authorities have reopened a I-94 eastbound near Rothsay, following a crash that closed down a portion of the interstate Tuesday evening. Minnesota State Troopers responded to and investigated a jackknifed semi around 4:45 p.m. near milepost 36. Authorities say the semi was...
ROTHSAY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes

(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

