Florida State

Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Army Tears Apart Joanna Weiss and Politico for Branding Her as Narcissist

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is making new records every day in terms of viewership. However, the downside of the hit show has been vile and harsh attacks by royal experts and UK journalists. The Duchess of Sussex has become the favorite target of many people and they are not mincing any words while slamming her. It was only last week that Jeremy Clarkson rocked the world by dreaming of public humiliation for the former American actress.

