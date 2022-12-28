Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethune-Bowman 74, Lake Marion 44
Blythewood 42, Lower Richland 34
Calhoun Academy 45, Summerville Faith Christian 35
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 74, Hartsville 47
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 58, James Island 55
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 57, Cardinal Newman 52
Crestwood 96, Lee Central 52
D.W. Daniel 66, Elbert County, Ga. 52
Dorman 65, Balboa City, Calif. 52
Edisto 47, Battery Creek 31
Elevation Prep, N.C. 92, York Prep 55
Emerald 83, Greenwood Christian 64
Greer Middle College 74, New Hope Leadership 59
Hammond 70, Wagener-Salley 54
Hart County, Ga. 51, Pendleton 43
Heathwood Hall 58, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 53
J.L. Mann 72, Clarke Central, Ga. 45
Lake City 76, Timberland 24
Matthews Butler, N.C. 89, Fox Creek 34
New Hope Leadership 65, Anderson Christian 63
Northwestern 86, Comenius 48
Oakbrook Prep 58, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 45
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Estill 43
Palisades, N.C. 87, Lewisville 64
Patrick Henry Academy 68, Orangeburg Prep 60
Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 67, St. James 33
Porter-Gaud 63, Colleton County 45
Quality Education Academy, N.C. 79, South Florence 60
Richland Northeast 63, Hickory Home School, N.C. 34
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, C.A. Johnson 33
Scott’s Branch 68, Wilson Hall 56
Stephens County, Ga. 70, Walhalla 61
Summerville 83, Boiling Springs 68
Tampa Catholic, Fla. 88, Myrtle Beach 51
W.J. Keenan 53, A.C. Flora 47
Wheeler, Ga. 66, River Bluff 38
Wren 72, Loganville, Ga. 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0